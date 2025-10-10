Iowa State Cyclones

Single Loss Has Iowa State Cyclones Plummet in College Football Power Rankings

The Iowa State Cyclones suffered a major fall in one major outlet's college football power rankings.

Kenneth Teape

Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Iowa State Cyclones knew that they were in for a challenge when they headed on the road to face off against the Cincinnati Bearcats in Week 6.

Both teams were entering the game with a lot of positive momentum. The Cyclones were 5-0, coming off an impressive victory over the Arizona Wildcats the previous week at Jack Trice Stadium.

The Bearcats, who lost their season opener to the Nebraska Cornhuskers, had won three in a row. Quarterback Brendan Sorsby was on fire, leading a dynamic and fast-paced offense with prolific production.

He had a big hand in Cincinnati coming away with a 38-30 victory. Iowa State couldn’t overcome an early 17-0 hole they dug themselves into. They failed to execute clutch plays, and a lot of points were left on the board with the coaching staff not having confidence in kicker Chase Smith after he missed a 35-yard attempt.

Iowa State's first loss has team dropped from power rankings

Benjamin Brahmer, Tre Gola-Callard
Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

One loss isn’t a nail in the coffin for the Cyclones, but their margin of error has shrunk considerably. They are 5-1 overall and 2-1 in the Big 12, but some outlets couldn’t wait to remove them from the top 25 rankings.

Over at CBS Sports, Brandon Marcello provided an updated version of college football’s top 25 power rankings. Heading into Week 7, Iowa State is nowhere to be found in the rankings.

“We were never high on the Cyclones,” Marcello wrote, removing them from the top 25 completely. Joining them on the outside looking in are the Penn State Nittany Lions and Texas Longhorns.

The Nos. 1 and 2-ranked teams in the preseason AP Poll have both suffered two losses. Last weekend was especially damaging, with the Nittany Lions being the first team the UCLA Bruins defeated this year, and the Longhorns fell on the road to the Florida Gators.

Iowa State didn’t suffer anywhere near as damaging a loss, but it suffered the same fate of being removed from the power rankings. Getting back into the top 25 is going to prove difficult, especially if the outlet already didn’t view them in a positive light.

Iowa State has plenty of opportunities to get back on track

Matt Campbel
Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, opportunities will exist for the Cyclones to force their way back into the mix. There are currently four Big 12 teams in the rankings: the Texas Tech Red Raiders, Arizona State Sun Devils, BYU Cougars and TCU Horned Frogs.

Following their Week 7 game against the Colorado Buffaloes and a Week 8 bye, Iowa State will play the latter three teams in consecutive weeks.

On Oct. 25, they welcome BYU to Ames for homecoming. Nov. 1, they host Arizona State before heading on the road to take on TCU in Fort Worth.

The Cougars, Red Raiders, Sun Devils and Bearcats are all 2-0 in conference. With so many head-to-head matchups still on the docket, things can change dramatically. 

The Cyclones just have to handle business, taking care of their opponents one week at a time. Putting together another five-game winning streak, just as they started the season with, would have them squarely in the mix for a spot in the Big 12 championship.

More Iowa State Cyclones Football News:

feed

Published
Kenneth Teape
KENNETH TEAPE

Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.

Home/Football