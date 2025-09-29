Start Time for Week 7 Game Between Iowa State Cyclones, Colorado Buffaloes Revealed
The Iowa State Cyclones picked up a big victory this past weekend against the Arizona Wildcats to move to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the Big 12. That undefeated record will be put to the test over the next few weeks as they embark on their first true road games of the season in conference matchups.
In Week 6, they are traveling to take on the Cincinnati Bearcats. They enter the game with a 3-1 overall record, 1-0 thus far in the Big 12 after going on the road and defeating the Kansas Jayhawks in Week 5.
That will be an early affair for the Cyclones. Kick off is scheduled for 11 am CT/12 pm ET on ESPN2. Thus far, all of Iowa State’s games have been televised on national television, whether it be FOX or one of the ESPN networks.
That streak will be continuing when they take their show on the road in Week 7. Scheduled to face off against the Colorado Buffaloes in Boulder, Colorado, the start time and channel fans can find the game at have been revealed.
What time and channel will Iowa State against Colorado be?
As shared by the team’s official account on X, kick off is set for 2:30 pm CT/3:30 pm ET. The game will be airing on ESPN, making it the third game this year already that the Cyclones will be playing on the flagship channel. Week 0 against the Kansas State Wildcats in Ireland was the first, and this past weekend against the Wildcats was also on ESPN.
Colorado is 2-3 thus far on the season, but a team led by Deion Sanders cannot be counted out. Two of their losses this season, to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in their season opener and their most recent game against the BYU Cougars, were one-score affairs. Both of those teams are in the AP Top 25, where Iowa State currently resides as the underappreciated No. 14.
Quarterback Kaidon Salter was one of the most prolific performers in recent seasons while playing for the Liberty Flames. After some shaky outings to start the campaign, he has re-solidified himself as the team’s starter under center as a dual-threat.
That game will lead into the second bye of the year for the Cyclones. After an idle Week 8, they will return to Jack Trice Stadium for their homecoming game against the BYU Cougars on Oct. 25.
Of course, Matt Campbell and his crew aren’t worrying about Sanders, Salter and the Buffaloes quite yet. Their focus is solely on handling business in their first Big 12 road game of the campaign against the Bearcats this upcoming weekend.