The Iowa State Wide Receiver That Needs To Step up Against Arizona

The Iowa State Cyclones’ wide receiver core has had a tough year.

Coming into the season, many people were immensely excited about the new-look wide receivers. Carter Pabst, a young transfer from the Washington State Cougars, looked like a starter. But now he’s out for the season.

Evan Boyd was a transfer from the Michigan State Spartans who started early in the season. Now he’s out for the year. Jordyn Bailey had some intrigue coming out of the TCU Horned Frogs. He was out for the year before the season even started.

Dominic Overby had a great start to the season after returning, but he will be done for the rest of the season.

Injuries have decimated Iowa State wide receiver depth

Iowa State wide receiver Dominic Overby (11) reaches for a first down after making a catch as Utah cornerback Elijah Reed (11) tackles him during the fourth quarter on Sept. 26, 2026, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Injuries suck; they really do. But Iowa State needs to have the next-man-up mentality throughout the rest of the season. And there is one player who can take a big step up in the absence of these players against the Arizona Wildcats this weekend.

Jamal Polite Jr. has had a solid freshman season thus far. He got his first catch of the year against the Iowa Hawkeyes, where he caught a big 20-yard pass. Then, he followed it up with a 34-yard touchdown catch against the Bowling Green Falcons.

He caught a two-yard pass against the Utah Utes, got two catches for 12 yards against the West Virginia Mountaineers, and had two catches for 20 yards against the BYU Cougars.

The biggest growth for Polite Jr. so far this year has been his change of role over the last few weeks. With the mass injury crisis within the wide receiver room, he’s been much more of a consistent catcher rather than a big-play guy.

Early in the year, he was a one-catch-per-game type of player, but now, back-to-back games with multiple catches prove that he could be a true constant for this pass game every single week. In addition, he’s had just one game all season where he didn’t get a catch, which was his first-ever collegiate football game against the Bowling Green Falcons.

Against Arizona, the Cyclones need to have one main focus: The pass game. If quarterback Jaylen Raynor is able to find his receivers, Iowa State has a chance to steal a win on the road.

But the only way that will happen is if wide receivers find a way to step up and make it easier for Raynor to perform. And the main player who needs to continue to do well and make a name for himself is none other than the freshman, Polite Jr.