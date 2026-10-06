Top 10 Iowa State Football Players Through Five Games

The Iowa State Cyclones have had a great start to the college football season, winning three of their first five games of the year.

Despite two losses to the Utah Utes and Iowa Hawkeyes, wins over the West Virginia Mountaineers, Bowling Green Falcons, and Southeast Missouri State Redhawks prove that the team is competitive and can compete in the Big 12 this season.

Let’s take a look at the Iowa State players who have helped the most, digging into their top 10.

10. Jaylen Raynor

Oct 3, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Jaylen Raynor (1) celebrates a Cyclones TD against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Raynor definitely struggled throughout the first few games of the season, but is starting to pick things up. Back-to-back good performances are proving that he’s more than just a runner, but a solid passer too. The deep ball still needs work, but he’s getting much more comfortable.

9. Malaki Ta’ase

While the defensive line hasn’t been too good, Ta’ase has definitely been one of the bright spots. His best games were the first two games of the year, but he followed it up with a forced fumble and recovery against West Virginia. He’s really taken a step up in a position group that needs it.

8. Drew Surges

Drew Surges has been great for the Cyclones this year. Not only has he stopped deep balls, but he’s been great at bouncing to the ball and tackling. He’s another pillar of the Iowa State defense that has shown up nearly every week this year.

7. Seth Johnson

Johnson is in a very similar position to David Coffey. He’s fantastic in coverage, but has just struggled to tackle consistently. He doesn’t cover the top players every single game, but does a great job on whoever he’s on.

6. Dominic Overby

Iowa State wide receiver Dominic Overby (11) reaches for a first down after making a catch as Utah cornerback Elijah Reed (11) tackles him during the fourth quarter on Sept. 26, 2026, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Dominic Overby has been a big surprise, clicking with Raynor immensely well this year. He’s had big performances in almost every game except against Iowa and has provided a spark when the offense simply isn’t working its magic.

5. David Coffey

David Coffey has been outstanding in coverage this year, often taking the opposing teams’ top player. He’s been able to handle them consistently and has also been a great leader for the team. If he were able to tackle better on the outside, he would be in Iowa State’s top three.

4. Carson Willich

Carson Willich is a great sidekick to Schlimgen and is great at making tackles and controlling the middle of the field. With how consistent he’s been, it’s hard to believe he’s not one of the Cyclones’ best.

3. Kyle Konrardy

There’s not too much to say about Kyle Konrardy, outside of consistent kicking that helps the Cyclones out a ton. He’s been a great leader and someone that Iowa State can count on when times get tough.

2. Sullivan Schlimgen

Iowa State linebacker Sullivan Schlimgen (7) celebrates after stopping the Bowling Green offense on third down during the first quarter on Sept. 19, 2026, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sullivan Schlimgen is one of the hungriest linebackers in the country. He’s able to get to the ball quickly, hit hard, and also play well in coverage. He’s a great leader for a defense that looks shaky but has still been the identity of the team this season.

1. Aiden Flora

Aiden Flora has been fantastic all year. He’s one of the best running backs in the entire nation and has proven it nearly every single game. Bowling Green and West Virginia were his two huge performances, though, where he had over 200 scrimmage yards in both. Oh yeah, and he can throw the ball too.