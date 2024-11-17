What Matt Campbell had to say after Iowa State’s win over Cincinnati
Iowa State head football coach Matt Campbell has a way with his words.
Campbell took to the podium Saturday night following a 34-17 win for his Cyclones over Cincinnati and put it all out there.
“I just really feel like it’s the story of this team,” Campbell said, referencing Brett Eskildsen's play. “They just keep coming. (Players) come from everywhere. They keep playing to the standard of excellence this program is about. Guys gotta keep stepping up in critical situations and they just keep doing it.
“That was the case with Brett. He got his moment and he took advantage. I’m just really happy for him because he is going to have an incredible career and I am just really happy for him.”
Campbell continued, adding, “That’s just the story; every game, win or lose, somebody else is stepping up in critical moments. I am just grateful for it and credit the seniors for getting the young guys here.’
Like Eskildsen, another relatively unknown player had a big game vs. Cincinnati in tight end Stevo Klotz. Klotz, a senior, caught his second career TD, with the first also coming against the Bearcats last season.
A former walk-on, Klotz was placed on scholarship prior to last season, when he earned second team all-Big 12 status. But on a team loaded at the skill positions, he hasn’t really had an opportunity to shine.
That changed on this night, as Klotz not only had a TD on the opening drive of the second half to break a 10-10 tie, he converted a key fake punt for a first down that led to a field goal.
“It’s just Stevo,” Campbell said with a smile. “That guy, what a game he had. He was incredible. Critical catches, a fake punt. We had that in our back pocket and were just waiting for the right opportunity to use it.
“The great thing about it is, Stevo would be the first to give credit to the other 10 guys on the field for it working. I’m just really proud of him. What a big play in a critical moment.”
On Iowa State’s defense
Last week, the Cyclone defense was gashed by Kansas, giving up 532 yards including an average of five yards per rush.
While they surrendered some big runs vs. the Bearcats, the group played much better, especially in the second half.
Cincinnati reached the end zone just once after putting together an opening drive score that covered 75 yards.
“I have so much faith in our defensive staff and kids,” Campbell said. “I think the biggest thing was not overreacting to what happened last week. (Kansas) has a lot of sixth-year personnel that has played a ton of football. We had a great sense of urgency by the leadership on our defense and I thought the kids responded well.”
On playing Connor Moberly, Aiden Flora
In recent years, Iowa State has really grabbed several high-level recruits from within the Iowa borders. Two of those athletes saw the field vs. Cincinnati in Connor Moberly and Aiden Flora.
Moberly, a quarterback who led Southeast Polk to gold in Class 5A, came on a recorded a five-yard rush while Flora, former QB who is transitioning to running back, had three carries for 16 yards to provide a spark to the run game.
“We have a lot of excitement about Connor,” Campbell said. “He brings a different dynamic with him. We are just trying to diversify who we want to be (on offense). I thought Aiden had a couple great runs too.”
