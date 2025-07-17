Former Iowa State Cyclones Star Signs With European Team
The Iowa State Cyclones' basketball team has been growing slowly but surely in recent years, and one of their most memorable players of the past several seasons has been Gabe Kalscheur.
Kalscheur spent two years at Iowa State between the 2021-22 and 2022-23 campaigns, transferring to the Cyclones after spending three seasons at Minnesota.
Well, now, the 6-foot-4 guard is taking his talents to Europe and has told Darren Wolfson of KSTP that he has signed with Ourense Baloncesto, a team in Spain.
Kalsheur went undrafted in 2023 but spent time in the NBA G-League, playing for the affiliates of both the Washington Wizards and Minnesota Timberwolves. He played in 22 games between both the Capital City Go-Go and Iowa Wolves in 2023-24, averaging 3.5 points over 9.9 minutes a night.
The 26-year-old has decided that heading to Europe will be the best opportunity for his basketball career at the moment, so perhaps he can hone his skills and find his way back to the NBA down the line.
Kalsheur logged 9.6 points and 2.4 rebounds per game on 36.3/23.5/66.2 shooting splits during his debut campaign at Iowa State in 2021-22 and followed that up by posting 12.9 points and 2.4 boards a night on 40.0/35.4/72.6 splits in his final season with the Cyclones.
Iowa State has made the NCAA Tournament four straight years, all coinciding with T.J. Otzelberger taking over as head coach in 2021 (which just so happened to be Kalscheur's first season at Ames). We'll see if the Cyclones can continue to build on their success next season.
