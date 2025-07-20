Iowa State Coach Reveals Epic Expectations for Cyclones' Budding Star
The Iowa State Cyclones enjoyed a very impressive 2024-25 campaign, going 25-10 and making it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. But if Iowa State is going to take another step next season, it will need more production from one player in particular: Milan Momcilovic.
Momcilovic is unquestionable one of the Cyclones' most important players and averaged 11.5 points and 3.3 rebounds over 27.5 minutes per game on 42.9/39.6/83.7 shooting splits last season.
While Iowa State head coach T.J. Otzelberger loves what he has seen from the 6-foot-8 forward over his first couple of years at Ames, he is expecting much bigger things next year.
In fact, Travis Hines of The Des Moines Register has revealed that Otzelberger wants Momcilovic to become one of the best three-point shooters in Cyclones history.
“What looks like a great step for him is north of three makes (from 3-point range) a game," Otzelberger said.
Momcilovic averaged 2.3 makes per game during his sophomore campaign, so in order for him to reach that next threshold, he will need an uptick in long-distance attempts.
“We need him to get seven, eight, nine attempts every night out,” Otzelberger said.
For reference, Momcilovic took 5.7 triples a night this past season, so Iowa State will definitely need to get the ball in his hands more next year if the Cyclones truly want to increase his makes.
Or, perhaps Momcilovic can just take advantage of his opportunities a bit more.
“There’s times he can be a little bit of a percentage protector,” Otzelberger added. “He wants to take a safer shot or a more open shot. We want him to shoot them contested. There’s a necessary balance between the volume and the percentage.”
Momcilovic drained 39.6 percent of his treys in 2024-25 and has connected on 37.7 percent of his three-point attempts since landing at Iowa State two years ago, so his efficiency has been solid. But obviously, Otzelberger wants the Pewaukee, Wi. native to let it fly just a bit more.
Maybe then, Momcilovic really will become the greatest Cyclones three-pointer shooter to ever step on the hardwood.
