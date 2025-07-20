Iowa State Cyclones

Former Iowa State Cyclones Star Treading on Dangerous Ground

This former Iowa State Cyclones star is clearly in danger with his NFL team heading into training camp.

Matthew Schmidt

Oct 28, 2017; Ames, IA, USA; Iowa State Cyclones wide receiver Allen Lazard (5) is tackled by TCU Horned Frogs cornerback Ranthony Texada (11) in the second quarter at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images / Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Former Iowa State Cyclones star Allen Lazard has been able to carve out a solid career as an NFL wide receiver, representing a solid auxiliary piece throughout his professional career.

However, the New York Jets pass-catcher seems to be in clear danger of being cut or traded heading into the 2025 campaign, especially now that Aaron Rodgers is no longer in New York.

With training camp approaching, the Jets have some very clear cut candidates, and while Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic has Lazard listed as a "safe bet" to make the roster, you can't help but notice the concerning tone in Rosenblatt's assessment of the wide out.

"It remains a shocker that Lazard is still a Jet, though he clearly fell behind Josh Reynolds in the spring and his contract is now structured in a way that it wouldn’t cost a lot to move on if they wanted to cut or trade him," Rosenblatt wrote. "If not, Lazard can be a valuable depth piece and contributor as a blocker in the running game."

Lazard caught 37 passes for 530 yards and six touchdowns last season, averaging a nice 14.3 yards per catch. But with Rodgers gone, you have to wonder how much Lazard will be able to produce this coming fall.

Remember: Rodgers was also Lazard's quarterback during his five-year stint with the Green Bay Packers, and whenever Rodgers was unavailable, Lazard seemed to struggle, much like in 2023 in his debut campaign with the Jets.

The 29-year-old spent four years at Iowa State between 2014 and 2017, with his best performance coming in his final season when he hauled in 71 receptions for 941 yards and 10 scores.

We'll see if Lazard is able to carve out some sort of role in New York — or anywhere else — in 2025.

