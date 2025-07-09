Texans’ Early Season Game Could Be Defined by Huge Injury
The Houston Texans might be facing up against a squad early next season dealing with a critical injury loss early in the year.
According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will likely be without offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs for the first few games of the season due to an aggravated right knee injury, a timeline which would likely include Week 2 vs. the Texans.
"The Bucs will start the season without All-Pro left tackle Tristan Wirfs, who underwent surgery on his right knee Tuesday and will likely miss at least the first couple of games of the regular season," Stroud wrote. "Wirfs aggravated a right knee injury in the offseason that forced him to miss only one game in 2024. The Bucs scheduled arthroscopic surgery for Wirfs on Tuesday, and some additional minor damage was found. Wirfs will likely begin the season on the Physically Unable to Perform list. It’s a big blow for the Bucs. Wirfs protects the blind side of quarterback Baker Mayfield, one of his closest friends on the team."
A significant development for the Texans and their early regular season outlook, considering they'll be facing the Bucs on Monday Night Football during the second week of the year, and might be at a major advantage without Tampa Bay being at full strength up-front.
Wirfs has been a centerpiece on the Bucs' offensive line since arriving to Tampa Bay in 2020– starting in 79 games across five seasons, and finding his way to an All-Pro nod for three of them; including his most recent campaign in 2025.
So, without the Bucs' best offensive lineman in the fold, it could make for a tricky situation for Baker Mayfield early, especially going against a defensive front like the Texans have in store for next season headlined by Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter.
Time will tell if Wirfs can get ahead of schedule, but don't be shocked if you see the Bucs a bit depleted on their front lines in Houston come September 15th.
