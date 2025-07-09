Former Houston Texans Star Lands Spot on NFL Top 100
The Houston Texans' biggest move of this past offseason likely centers upon their move to send out star left tackle Laremy Tunsil to the Washington Commanders–– a deal that was a bit unexpected to shake up an already questionable offensive line unit from this past regular season, effectively shipping out one of the best talents at his position in the game.
And in the mind of players voting around the league, the Texans may have decided to trade away a top 100 player in the NFL, based on the league's latest Top 100 list being gradually unveiled leading up to next season.
As the NFL released their list rankings from 90-81, Tunsil found himself being the 86th-best player in the league, still putting together strong showings as a blindside protector and run-blocker crossing that age-30 threshold.
"Five times a Pro Bowler with the Texans, Tunsil was the fourth-ranked offensive tackle in pass-blocking situations in 2024, per PFF, and even in his age-30 season took new strides -- his 72.7 run-blocking grade was his best yet," analyst John Kownack wrote. "Tunsil's excellence couldn’t lift a leaky O-line, though, nor did it justify a young Houston team keeping his pricy contract on the books this offseason. The Commanders, presumably a few pieces away, were ecstatic to hear one of the 6-foot-5, 313-pound variety was available for trade."
Tunsil was one of many casualties on the Texans' offensive line from this offseason, as Nick Caserio and this front office were anything but complacent on how this protection fared in 2024.
Now, Houston looks primed to have a near-entirely different unit upfront, and after C.J. Stroud finished as the second-most sacked quarterback in the NFL last season, it comes with good reason, but it remains to be seen if the decision to move Tunsil out was a necessary shift.
The newest Commanders tackle could very well be on the verge of another strong year for what will be his third season pro in Washington, but if the Texans' line continues to struggle across next season, seeing Tunsil at a high level on a week-to-week basis might be a sighting that stings a bit for Houston fans in 2025.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
