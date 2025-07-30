Former Iowa State Cyclones Standout Lands Major Contract Update
Former Iowa State Cyclones star Breece Hall is entering a pivotal 2025 NFL campaign with the New York Jets, and after a disappointing year last season, the running back now has to prove himself.
Hall is heading into the final year of his contract, and with the Jets also having Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis in the backfield, he could be in for a trying season.
So, where does the 24-year-old stand going into the year? ESPN's Rich Cimini provided an update on Hall's contract status.
"The Jets are planning to use a three-man backfield, with Hall, Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis, so there are questions about Hall's potential usage," Cimini wrote. "All signs point to them waiting until after the season to address Hall's contract, if then. If he has a monster year, New York can use the franchise tag to keep him for at least another season. Hall might prefer to wait -- betting on himself to see how his role shakes out in Glenn's three-man backfield."
Hall was pegged as a breakout candidate last season, but he ended up rushing for just 876 yards and five touchdowns while averaging 4.2 yards per carry. He did catch 57 passes for 483 yards and three scores, but he simply was not efficient nor effective enough throughout the campaign.
New York originally selected Hall in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He tore his ACL midway through his rookie campaign, but the following year, the Iowa State product racked up 994 yards and five touchdowns on 4.5 yards per attempt. He definitely took a step back in 2024.
Hall was brilliant during his three years with the Cyclones between 2019 and 2021, leading the Big 12 in rushing scores back-to-back campaigns to conclude his collegiate tenure while also pacing the country with 1,572 yards on the ground in 2020.
