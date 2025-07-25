Former Iowa State Cyclones Star Sends Dangerous Warning to NFL
Former Iowa State Cyclones running back David Montgomery has turned himself into quite the NFL player, helping comprise a lethal backfield duo alongside of Jahmyr Gibbs with the Detroit Lions.
Montgomery and the Lions went 15-2 last season, but were ultimately smoked by the Washington Commanders in the Divisional Round of the playoffs after having a first-round bye.
It obviously was a very unceremonious end to what was an otherwise brilliant campaign for Detroit, so many are wondering where the Lions stand heading into 2025.
Well, Montgomery has made it clear that he means business and sent quite a warning to the rest of the league with the regular season just around the corner.
"Everybody's tired of being close," Montgomery said, via Eric Woodyard of ESPN. "That's not what you want to be known for, especially when you know you've got the guys, you've got on this team. You want to finish it, so this is the year for us. The year of the reckoning and the year that we choose that we need to finish."
The Lions are playing in a very rough NFC North division that includes two other playoff teams in the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers, not to mention the Chicago Bears. A dominant showing in 2025 won't be easy for Montgomery and Co., but Detroit remains an immensely talented ballclub.
Montgomery rushed for 775 yards and 12 touchdowns on 4.2 yards per carry last year, also catching 36 passes for 341 yards.
The 28-year-old spent four seasons at Iowa State between 2016 and 2018, posting back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns to conclude his career with the Cyclones. He was then selected by the Bears in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft.
