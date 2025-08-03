Former Iowa State Star Named in Blockbuster Micah Parsons Trade Proposal
Former Iowa State Cyclones star Breece Hall has certainly seen his name bandied about in trade speculation quite a bit this offseason, and with Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons now potentially available, the New York Jets running back was mentioned in yet another proposal.
Jon Machota of The Athletic recently put together three trade ideas for Parsons, and one mock trade had the four-time Pro Bowler heading to the Jets for Hall, edge rusher Jermaine Johnson and a collection of draft picks.
Considering the Cowboys desperately need a halfback, they may absolutely be interested in Hall should they discuss a Parsons trade with New York, although the chances of Parsons — who is at odds with Dallas over a contract dispute — actually being dealt at this point seem slim.
Hall had a rather disappointing campaign with the Jets in 2024, rushing for 876 yards and five touchdowns while averaging a pedestrian 4.2 yards per carry. He did catch 57 passes for 483 yards and three scores, but his lack of efficiency on the ground was alarming.
The 24-year-old spent three seasons at Iowa State between 2019 and 2021, leading the Big 12 in rushing touchdowns back-to-back years to conclude his collegiate tenure. He also paced the country with 1,572 rushing yards in 2020.
Hall was selected by New York in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He tore his ACL midway through his rookie campaign and returned to register 994 yards and five scores on 4.5 yards per attempt the following year. Many had the Cyclones product tabbed as a potential breakout candidate heading into last season, but he was unable to live up to expectations.
The Omaha, Ne. native is entering the final year of his contract with the Jets, so the 2025 campaign will be a pivotal one for Hall.
