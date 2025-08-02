Iowa State Cyclones Legend Slammed With Latest Disrespectful Take
Iowa State Cyclones legend Brock Purdy has overcome all odds to establish himself as one of the better quarterbacks in the NFL, having led the San Francisco 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance during his first full season as the starter in 2023. That was in spite of having been the last pick of the NFL Draft the year prior.
Nevertheless, Purdy still has a large share of detractors, and that's especially after the Iowa State product signed a five-year, $265 million contract extension with the 49ers earlier this offseason.
Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon is certainly not a fan of the deal San Francisco handed Purdy and has named it among a group of contracts that NFL teams are most likely to regret.
"Despite historically awesome numbers in the first two seasons of his career, Purdy struggled in key playoff moments. And then, with less support due to injuries throughout the roster in Year 3, he was exposed as his rate-based stats plummeted," Gagnon wrote. "The 49ers will likely never be able to give him the support they did in 2022 and 2023, and there’s a good chance we’ll see more of the flaws that caused him to drop into the seventh round of the ‘22 draft."
Purdy wasn't great in 2024, throwing for 3,864 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, but to be fair to him, the Niners were absolutely ravaged by injuries last season. In 2023, he finished fourth in MVP voting after registering 4,280 yards, 31 touchdowns and 11 picks.
Who is the real Purdy? We may not know for sure just yet, but the fact of the matter is that the 25-year-old was preparing to enter the final year of his contract, and the 49ers acted. There is no guarantee San Francisco will find another quarterback as good as Purdy anytime soon, even if you believe he may not be as great as his numbers may indicate.
The former Cyclones star continues to be one of the most disrespected players in football, even though he boasts a career 104.9 passer rating since entering the league in 2022.
