Iowa State Cyclones' Vital Transfer Addition Receives Huge Take
The Iowa State Cyclones definitely need help in their wide receiver room after losing both Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel to the NFL Draft earlier this offseason, and some of that assistance will come in the former of transfer additions.
Iowa State picked up a pair of receivers via the transfer portal this offseason, nabbing Chase Sowell and Xavier Townsend, both of whom are expected to play pivotal roles.
While naming each power-four conference team's most important transfer acquisition, Manny Navarro of The Athletic specifically zeroed in on Sowell, who is coming over from East Carolina.
"The Cyclones brought in the fewest transfers in the league (eight) but did use the portal to address the receiver position after losing standouts Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel," Navarro wrote. "Howell, who started his career at Colorado, caught 81 passes for 1,300 yards over the last two seasons at ECU."
Sowell exhibited explosive potential last season, logging 34 catches for 678 yards and three touchdowns. That was good for an average of 19.9 yards per reception.
Perhaps the most intriguing part of Sowell's game is his size, as he stands 6-foot-3 and weighs 210 pounds. That could allow him to replace Higgins as Iowa State's X-receiver this coming season. Throw in the fact that Sowell obviously possesses big-play ability, and the Cyclones' aerial attack may not miss a beat, particularly with Rocco Becht under center.
Of course, Sowell needs to get out there and prove it first, as he has not played against particularly strong competition just yet (outside of the two catches he recorded at Colorado in 2022).
