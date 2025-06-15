Iowa State Could Have Diamond in the Rough With Explosive WR
The Iowa State Cyclones boasted one of the most impressive wide receiver duos in the country last season in the form of Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel. There's only one problem, though: both weapons have now made the jump to the NFL.
The departure of both Higgins and Noel has certainly left Iowa State in a lurch when it comes to wide receiver, as the Cyclones now have no proven weapons at the position.
Iowa State did add a couple of receivers via the transfer portal, bagging Chase Sowell and Xavier Townsend to provide some assistance. But head coach Matt Campbell will also need to get a breakout campaign from one of the Cyclones' original playmakers.
While there are a variety of options (and we've already discussed one of them), perhaps one of the most intriguing potential weapons is Daniel Jackson.
Jackson missed all of last season due to a lower leg injury, but he is heading into his senior campaign at Ames with one more chance to prove himself.
Back in 2023, the 6-foot-2, 220-pound wide out definitely exhibited major potential, logging 16 catches for 260 yards and a couple of touchdowns. That was good for an average of 16.3 yards per catch, demonstrating his big-play ability.
Now, Jackson will have the opportunity to take on a much more extensive role for Iowa State. Of course, playing time will be up for grabs due to the fact that there are so many unknowns at wide receiver for the Cyclones. But Jackson may have the inside track due to his experience.
Not that the Cibolo, Tx. native has a ton of skin in the game, but at the very least, he has shown that he does have some game-breaking acumen, like in a September 2023 performance against Oklahoma State when he hauled in six receptions for 90 yards and a pair of scores.
Someone in Iowa State's receiver room will have to step up in 2025 to make life easier for quarterback Rocco Becht, and it might as well be Jackson.
Read More Iowa State Cyclones Coverage
MORE: Iowa State Alum Breece Hall Sends Bold Message Entering 2025 Season
MORE: Iowa State Cyclones Standout Lands Breathtaking Outlook With NFL Team
MORE: Iowa State Cyclones' Best-Kept Secret Could Get Shafted in 2025
MORE: Iowa State Cyclones Must Fix Glaring Weakness Before it's Too Late
MORE: Iowa State Alum Tyrese Haliburton Speaks Out About Being Clutch