Iowa State Cyclones Facing New Competition for 4-Star Landon Blum From Big Ten School

Iowa State Cyclones new head football coach Jimmy Rogers has done a wonderful job of restocking the roster with talent since he took over the job from Matt Campbell.

When Campbell announced he was heading to the Penn State Nittany Lions, Iowa State underwent a massive exodus from the program. More than 50 players entered the transfer portal, and their 22-player Class of 2026 has only six holdovers remaining.

Rogers has done a great job navigating all of the changes. They have added players from all levels of college football in the transfer portal, securing commitments from 42 players and counting.

The Class of 2026 now has 18 hard commits, replenishing all of the talent that decommitted following the coaching change.

Iowa State facing competition from Penn State for Landon Blum

Woodbine wide receiver Landon Blum (5) get position during the first quarter against Bishop Garrigan in the 8-players state football championship on Nov. 20, 2025, at UNI Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While a lot of attention has been put on the roster for 2026 and how to win as many games as possible immediately, Rogers wants to have sustained success. That means bringing in players who will be multi-year contributors and already getting to work on the Class of 2027.

Recently, Rogers has been making offers to players who decommitted from the school that he is attempting to bring back. Four-star offensive lineman Will Slagle falls into that group, as does four-star tight end/wide receiver Landon Blum.

The new Cyclones staff will certainly do everything in their power to retain those talented players, but they are going to face a lot of competition. Unsurprisingly, Campbell and Penn State are making a move.

All Glory to God, after a great conversation with @Coach_NPauley I’m blessed to receive an offer from The Pennsylvania State University!! @PennStateFball #AGTG pic.twitter.com/aot9XIj4RR — Landon Blum (@landon_blum) January 14, 2026

After successfully recruiting those players to Ames, he is looking to bring them to College Station. On his X account, Blum revealed that he received an offer from the Nittany Lions after speaking with wide receivers coach Noah Pauley, who held the same position with Iowa State before following Campbell out of town.

The offer from Penn State comes less than a week after the Cyclones re-offered Blum following a discussion that he had with new offensive coordinator Tyler Roehl.

Before receiving those two offers, Blum also received an offer from the North Carolina Wolfpack and Miami Hurricanes. Interest in him is very high, with at least 13 total offers being given to him at this point.

Junior Year Highlights!!



- Team Record:11-1 (Runner-Up)



- 60 Receptions

(State Rank #15)



- 1049 Receiving Yards

(State Rank #7)



- 24 Receiving Touchdowns

(State Rank #1) https://t.co/XwKjDnUqGg — Landon Blum (@landon_blum) January 6, 2026

That number could certainly grow, especially if he performs as well during his senior year as he did during his junior campaign. The No. 1-ranked player in Iowa out of Woodbine High School dominated in 2025.

Blum caught 60 passes for 1,049 receiving yards and 24 touchdowns, helping his team to an 11-1 season and runner-up finish. All of those statistics were in the top 15 of the state, with his touchdowns being No. 1.

