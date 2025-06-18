Iowa State Cyclones Score Major Recruiting Win With Towering DB
The Iowa State Cyclones have landed a commitment from a very intriguing prospect, as three-star safety Bryson Williams has decided to take his talents to Ames.
Eugene Rapay of The Des Moines Register reported the news.
Williams stands 6-foot-4, making him an incredibly interesting player to add to the secondary. He is a terrific athlete and is the 13th-ranked recruit in the state of Nebraska, via 247 Sports' composite rankings.
Iowa State boasted the top-ranked pass defense in the country last season, so we should probably trust head coach Matt Campbell and Co. when it comes to defensive backs.
While Williams is not viewed as an elite prospect, he is obviously unique in terms of his size, and with the Cyclones not possessing the recruiting power of the very top power schools just yet, they will have to settle for many of these types of moves.
It appears to be working for them, though, as they went 11-3 last season, defeating Cam Ward and the Miami Hurricanes in the Pop Tarts Bowl. It represented the most successful campaign in Iowa State's history, and the program only seems to be growing.
Williams visited Ames back on June 13 and obviously liked what he saw, choosing the Cyclones over schools such as Vanderbilt and Washington State.
Iowa State will be one of the more intriguing teams in the Big 12 heading into 2025. It lost some very critical players to the NFL Draft this offseason, so we will see how the Cyclones bounce back in the fall. Williams is a class of 2026 recruit, though, so he won't be on the field in 2025.
Read More Iowa State Cyclones Coverage
MORE: Iowa State's Unheralded Former Star Could Make Shocking NFL Impact
MORE: Iowa State Alum Tyrese Haliburton Receives Horrible Injury Update
MORE: Iowa State, Matt Campbell Left Without Clear QB Path After Thomalla Flip to Alabama
MORE: Iowa State, Matt Campbell Receive Brutal QB Recruiting News
MORE: Iowa State, Matt Campbell Land Intriguing 2026 Defensive Recruit On Sunday