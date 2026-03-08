UConn Loss Keeps Cyclones Hopes of Earning No. 1 Seed Alive

The Iowa State Cyclones knew that they had to handle business against the Arizona State Sun Devils on Senior Day to have any hopes of improving their outlook for postseason play.

Plenty remained unsettled in the Big 12 standings for the conference tournament, with opportunities to improve NCAA tournament seed lines as well.

The Cyclones dominated the Sun Devils at Hilton Coliseum, 86-65. Now, they'll watch the scoreboard to see how things unfold before postseason play begins.

Before Iowa State even finished that comeback, a major development occurred for the NCAA tournament seeding. In the Big East, the UConn Huskies, ranked No. 4 in the AP Poll and right in the mix for a No. 1 seed, suffered a shocking loss.

UConn loss opens up opportunities for Iowa State

Mar 7, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles head coach Shaka Smart talks with Connecticut Huskies head coach Dan Hurley prior to the game at Fiserv Forum. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

They went on the road to face the Marquette Golden Eagles, who entered the contest 11-19 and were No. 97 in the NET Rankings. In a surprising turn of events, the Golden Eagles came away with a 68-62 victory, giving the Cyclones a golden opportunity to take advantage of.

Along with a loss to the Creighton Bluejays a few weeks ago, who are now No. 81 in the NET Rankings, the Huskies have suffered two defeats that are significantly worse than any that Iowa State has suffered.

The worst loss the Cyclones have had is on the road against the Cincinnati Bearcats, who are No. 45 in the NET, and the TCU Horned Frogs, who are No. 41, heading into play on March 7.

Based on recent Bracketology projections, Iowa State had work to do just to climb back up to the No. 2 line. But, as long as they don’t suffer any unexpected slip-ups in the Big 12 tournament, they should be back on the rise.

Cyclones still have plenty of work to do earning No. 1 seed

Iowa State Cyclones men's basketball head coach T.J. Otzelberger watches the game from the bench during the second half in the Big-12 conference men’s basketball against Texas Tech on Feb. 28, 2026, at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In the race for the final No. 1 seed in the 2026 NCAA Tournament, with the Duke Blue Devils, Arizona Wildcats and Michigan Wolverines looking locked in, the Florida Gators look to have the inside track currently.

However, things could certainly change during Conference Tournament Week. If the Cyclones go on a run, which has been predicted to occur by some, it would certainly strengthen their resume and put them back in the mix for a No. 1 seed, something no team has done in program history.

Iowa State fans should also be keeping an eye on what happens in the Big Ten. The Illinois Fighting Illini, Michigan State Spartans, Nebraska Cornhuskers and Michigan all play on March 8 in games that will have major implications on NCAA tournament seeding.