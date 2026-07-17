Comparing Iowa State on the Hardwood and Gridiron

In college sports, there are many schools that consider themselves sports schools, with many being widely known for individual sports.

The Alabama Crimson Tide are a football school. The Kentucky Wildcats are a basketball school. There are tons of examples of both, and even some that specialize in baseball or hockey.

The Iowa State Cyclones are in an interesting position. They have done a great job when it comes to competing in both football and basketball, so most people don’t give them the title of a football or basketball school. But if we had to choose, we would definitely choose basketball.

Over the last 25 years, Iowa State has been ranked in the top 25 at the end of the season three times, being ranked at some point throughout the year 10 of the 25 years.

Iowa State football has had some great recent success

Jul 8, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Iowa State head coach Jimmy Rogers speaks to reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

They have gone to 15 bowl games in that time span (qualified for 16), going 6-9. Their best season came in 2020, when they went 9-3, finished in the top 10, and almost won the Big 12 championship. They also have a big stadium, passionate fans, and traditions that are like no other.

The two are pretty even, with basketball having a bit of an edge. But what gives them the big advantage is the future.

Football is a big deal in Ames, IA, but it may not compete with basketball and its recent success. Over the last 25 years, the Cyclones have been to the March Madness 15 times, with 12 of those coming in the last 15 years.

They have also finished in the top 10 six times in the last 25 years. Pair that success with a massive stadium in Hilton Coliseum, one of the best places in college basketball, and you have one of the best programs in the entire sport.

Iowa State will turn into basketball school with T.J. Otzelberger

Iowa State University men's basketball head coach T.J. Otzelberger talks to media during the university men's basketball media day at the university Sukup Basketball complex Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After a successful tenure at Iowa State, football head coach Matt Campbell left for the Penn State Nittany Lions. That forced the Cyclones to enter the market, where they found Jimmy Rogers from the Washington State Cougars as his replacement.

It wasn’t a bad hire at all, but it looks like it’s going to take some time for Iowa State to get back to competing for the top of the conference. On the other hand, basketball head coach T.J. Otzelberger remained with the Cyclones even after having interest from some of the premier programs in the country.

Iowa State is definitely a basketball school. The hype around the team, the fans that seem just a bit better in Hilton than Jack Trice, and overall more stability, the Cyclones definitely lean on basketball as their main sport on campus.