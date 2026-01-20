How to UCF Knights vs Iowa State Cyclones in Big 12 Matchup

Following two straight losses, the Iowa State Cyclones will be back at home seeking to get back in the win column against the UCF Knights.

The Cyclones are undoubtedly coming off their worst week of the season and one of the worst in recent years. Coming into last week, they were ranked second in the country with a perfect 16-0 record. With road games against the Kansas Jayhawks and Cincinnati Bearcats, Iowa State was favored to win both of them.

Following two losses in which the Cyclones weren’t really all that close in either game, thanks to some slow starts, the team will be seeking a bounce-back performance at home. While it is still early in the year, the two road losses and the way the team looked in both games is a bit concerning going forward.

Fortunately, this is a veteran group that has dealt with some ups and downs and should be able to overcome them. On Tuesday night, they will have an excellent opportunity to do so against the Knights. Here’s how to watch the Big 12 clash.

Who: UCF Knights vs. Iowa State Cyclones

When: Tuesday, January 20, 2026, 7:00 PM ET

Television: CBS Sports Network

Where: Hilton Coliseum (Ames, IA)

This game certainly feels like an important one for Iowa State, and this is a program that can’t afford to lose a third straight game in the conference. With the two losses, the Cyclones have seen a significant drop in the AP Poll from number two to ninth. This area is starting to get close to potentially even falling off the two-line if March Madness were to begin today.

With a 14-3 record for UCF, this game will be far from easy for the Cyclones, but the record for the Knights can be a little misleading. This is a team that hasn’t had the most challenging strength of schedule but has handled their business so far.

What should be fun to watch is the pace of this game. UCF likes to get up and down the floor, and so do the Cyclones. While Mian Momcilovic is coming off one of the best games of his career, Iowa State will need their other stars to perform better as well. There is certainly reason to believe that the Cyclones will be able to bounce back in this game, and there hopefully should be some urgency to do so.

