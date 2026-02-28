How to Watch Texas Tech Red Raiders vs Iowa State Cyclones in Top 25 Clash

Following a very comfortable road win against the Utah Utes, the Iowa State Cyclones will be back in action on Saturday for their penultimate home game of the season.

It has been a great year so far for the Cyclones. With one of the best records in college basketball, Iowa State has been able to exceed all expectations. Now, the team is going to have an opportunity to secure a number one seed in March Madness, but the next three games will be key.

The Big 12 has been one of the most challenging conferences in college basketball, and all of the top teams have had their slip-ups. For the Cyclones, those have all come on the road. Every one of their four losses has come away from Ames, and the team will have one more big game looming away from Hilton against the Arizona Wildcats.

However, while that matchup is looming, the task at hand on Saturday against the Red Raiders won’t be easy. Here’s how to watch the matchup.

Who: Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Iowa State Cyclones

When: Saturday, February 28, 2026, 4:00 PM ET

Television: CBS

Where: Hilton Coliseum (Ames, IA)

With this being a Top 25 showdown, it will undoubtedly be a good game. However, it is unfortunate that Texas Tech star JT Toppin is out for the rest of the year following a knee injury. This could be a crippling blow for the Red Raiders’ chances of winning a National Championship, but they are still a talented squad.

In their last two games without their star, it has been Christian Anderson stepping up more in a scoring role. The talented guard has been a very good player in his own right this season and has taken a significant step forward.

Even though the team might be without their star, Iowa State must not look ahead in this game. Fortunately, Hilton has been very kind to them this season, and it will be rocking on Saturday afternoon.

This will be the first game in a pivotal stretch for the Cyclones. Three more wins in the regular season might be enough for them to be considered a one seed going into March Madness, regardless of what happens in the Big 12 tournament.

Even though they might not be at 100%, the Red Raiders are still comfortably ranked in the Top 25, and this will be a resume-building opportunity for Iowa State.