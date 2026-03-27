Iowa State Basketball Player Will Be Key to Potential Final Four Run

With the Iowa State Cyclones set to face the Tennessee Volunteers in the Sweet 16, a trip to the Elite 8 will be on the line on Friday night. In order to secure a win, the team will need to be at their best.

For the last couple of weeks, the Cyclones have been playing some of their best basketball. Excluding a buzzer-beater loss to the Arizona Wildcats, Iowa State has been dismantling the teams that have been put in front of them.

On both ends of the court, the Cyclones have been playing excellently, and what makes that a bit surprising is that they have been able to do it without their star Joshua Jefferson, who was injured in the opening minutes of their first-round game.

Despite this, Iowa State has been lights out on the defensive end of the court, and that has, in turn, made things easier for them offensively. When the Cyclones are moving the ball freely and playing with some tempo, they are at their best. Furthermore, that combination generally means their top shooter is also at his best, which is key.

Jay Bilas of ESPN recently wrote about a player to watch for the Cyclones on their way to a final four, being star shooter Milan Momcilovic.

Milan Can Be X-Factor

USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic | Jeff Le-Imagn Images

When Jefferson went down with his ankle injury in the first game, offensive production had to be the top concern for T.J. Otzelberger and the coaching staff. Iowa State relied on their star to do a lot on that end of the court in terms of both scoring and facilitating.

What might be most impressive for the team since he went down is the seemingly smooth transition to a more heavy-ball movement offense. With three guards on the court at most times, the ball has been moving freely, and the unit has looked strong.

In Jefferson’s absence, Momcilovic has been really strong with a 17-point game in the blowout of Tennessee State and then a 20-point game against the Kentucky Wildcats. The star shooter was efficient from the field in each of those games, going a combined seven-for-16 from beyond the arc.

As arguably the best three-point shooter in the country, Momcilovic has the ability to completely change the outcome of a game. With opponents getting more challenging and Jefferson’s status up in the air, the top shooter for the Cyclones performing well will be key.