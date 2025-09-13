Iowa State Cyclones Will Be Looking To Avoid History Repeating Itself on the Road
With the bye week looming for the Iowa State Cyclones, they will be looking to secure their fourth win of the season before the week off.
It has been a great start to the year for the Cyclones. They are currently a perfect 3-0 on the season with notable victories against the Kansas State Wildcats and Iowa Hawkeyes. Both of these wins were good resume builders for Iowa State, especially considering that the Wildcats were ranked 17th when the Cyclones beat them in Ireland in Week 0.
Despite the success early on, it has been a tough travel schedule for Iowa State. The team shockingly didn't have a bye week after the Ireland trip, and this will be their fourth straight week of playing.
Furthermore, while the travel has been challenging, this will be their first road game of the campaign, and temperatures are expected to be near 100 degrees. For a team that might be worn out a bit, this could be a bit of an issue.
Due to a few factors, it’s easy to see why this could be a letdown spot for the Cyclones. Coming off a big win, playing what will be four weeks in a row, and hot weather is a recipe for some trouble. However, they will be seeking to avoid history repeating itself from a couple of years ago.
Head coach Matt Campbell recently spoke with Eugene Rapay of the Des Moines Register about the team hoping to avoid a similar letdown the last time that they went on the road against a non-Power Five school.
"I think this football team's going to have a lot of questions to answer next Saturday," Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said after his team improved to 3-0 with a win over rival Iowa. "Last time we went on the road and played a non-Power 5 school, we got beaten. There's just a lot of challenges at hand.”
Avoid the Letdown
It wasn't too long ago in 2023 that the team slipped up against the Ohio Bobcats on the road and were defeated by a score of 10-7. The offense was nowhere to be found in that game, and Rocco Becht struggled with two interceptions. Fortunately, this is a much-improved team, and Becht is a much better quarterback.
Even though some notable factors might even the playing field a bit, Iowa State should still have a distinct advantage in this one.
The Red Wolves do have a couple of talented offensive weapons that might make things a bit interesting for the Cyclones’ defense, but this should be a comfortable win for Iowa State.