Iowa State Football Lands First Visit Date With Class of 2027 WR

The Iowa State Cyclones football team has had a great run on the recruiting trail over the last few weeks.

First-year head coach Jimmy Rogers has been looking to make up for lost time, having spent the entire winter restocking the roster for 2026 and not being able to focus much on recruiting. But that has changed in recent weeks, and the Class of 2027 is coming into shape.

Most recently, another skill position player was added to the mix when tight end Joe Vinyard committed to the program. Rogers is hoping to add another pass catcher and will have the opportunity with wide receiver Ronnie Gomiller.

A product of East St. Louis High School in Illinois, the Cyclones are going to be the first team to host him for an official visit later this month. He will be visiting Ames on May 28-30, and their pursuit of him has been increasing recently since he was offered a scholarship on April 22.

Iowa State set to host Ronnie Gomiller in late May

Oct 23, 2021; Ames, Iowa, USA; General view of helmet used by Iowa State Cyclones against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the first half at Jack Trice Stadium. | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Gomiller also revealed that he is familiar with a recruiter now with Iowa State who previously worked with the Washington State Cougars, building a relationship with the talented wide receiver.

“A recruiter from Iowa State used to coach at Washington State and he’s been keeping his eye on me,” said the high school junior, via Bill Seals of Cyclone Report (subscription required). “When he got a new job at Iowa State, he put the word in to Coach Sherman. That connection just got tight out of nowhere, and we’ve been recently connecting with each other. It was a blessing to get the offer and to have a conversation with him.”

There is a lot of interest being drummed up in Gomiller, so the Cyclones will have an advantage getting to host him first and make an impression early in the process. After going to Ames, Gomiller will visit the Purdue Boilermakers, Cincinnati Bearcats and Utah Utes.

All three of those schools have also offered him a scholarship, along with eight other Power Conference schools: the Michigan State Spartans, Kentucky Wildcats, Indiana Hoosiers, Iowa Hawkeyes, Kansas State Wildcats, Arizona State Sun Devils, West Virginia Mountaineers and Maryland Terrapins.

The Cyclones are doing what they can to differentiate themselves from the pack, with a few coaches going to Gomiller’s school last week to build up their relationship.

“(Alex Self) came up to watch the receivers, and I was one of those guys he kept his eye on, and he had Coach (Derrick) Sherman call me to offer,” said Gomiller. “They really like how I can move around on the field with my size and how I’m built.”

Listed at 5-foot-9 and 185 pounds, he is a three-star prospect with an 88.35 rating in the Rivals Industry Comparison. He is a versatile offensive weapon that would be a great addition to the Iowa State Class of 2027.