Three Bold Predictions for Iowa State Cyclones vs BYU Cougars
The Iowa State Cyclones are getting set for their biggest game of the year against the BYU Cougars in Week 9. With the season seemingly on the line for the team, they are going to need some strong performances in order to get the win.
Coming off the bye week should help the Cyclones quite a bit in this one. Getting an extra week to get healthy and prepare for a team is usually a bonus, especially when it is a well-coached team. When Iowa State came off their first bye, they put together their best game of the season against the Arizona Wildcats at home.
While BYU is a better team than the Wildcats, the Cyclones will be hoping to do the same this time around. It won’t be an easy game with the Cougars featuring some excellent players and the ability to run the ball exceptionally well. However, Iowa State is a slight favorite in the game and could get a signature win. Here are three bold predictions for the game.
Becht Bounces Back
Coming into Week 9, Iowa State is going to need a strong performance from their talented gun slinger after what was not a great performance against the Colorado Buffaloes. For most of the year, Becht has been a really consistent player for the team, but a better performance in Week 7 likely would have resulted in a win.
If the junior quarterback can play up to par, the team should be able to come away with a win. Becht has a knack for making the big plays when the team needs them, and they have to get this win on Saturday afternoon.
Prediction: 280 yards passing, four total touchdowns
BYU Rushing Attack Gets Slowed Down
Coming into the matchup, all eyes will be on whether or not the Cyclones can slow down the rushing attack for the Cougars. Not too many teams have been able to accomplish that this campaign, but Iowa State is a team that prides themselves on stopping the run.
The health of their star defensive lineman is going to be key, but a recent upgrade on his injury status is very encouraging. It won’t be easy to stop BYU’s rushing attack, but it will be critical to securing the win.
Prediction: Martin held under 100 rushing yards, Bachmeier under 50 rushing yards
Cyclones Win
With the team coming off a bye week and being at home, there is certainly reason to believe that this could be one of the best spots for Iowa State all season. Furthermore, while the Cougars are undefeated, their strength of schedule hasn’t been the best.
This is going to be BYU’s hardest road test of the year so far and they haven’t played all that great away from home. It likely won’t be a blowout, but a strong game from Becht gets the job done for the Cyclones in this one to keep their season and Big 12 hopes alive.