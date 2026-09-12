Why a Cy-Hawk Football Win Could Affect the Future of Basketball in Iowa

The Iowa State Cyclones are set to play in one of the biggest games in recent history for the program. After starting 1-0 in Year One of the Jimmy Rogers era, the team looks solid and ready to compete at a high level. But the level they will have to play at is going to be extreme this weekend.

Iowa State takes on its in-state rival, the Iowa Hawkeyes, this Saturday. It’s a night game, on the road in a tough environment, and a game that the Cyclones are far from expected to win. But if they are able to, it would be a big accomplishment for the football program.

But this game means more than just football; it’s bragging rights for the state and represents true ownership of Iowa. In addition, it can immensely help the basketball team perform better.

This weekend, Iowa hosts Cayden Daughtry, a five-star recruit in the Class of 2027. He’s ranked the third-best player in the entire nation. To call this a big recruit coming to town would be a massive understatement. This is a potential change in a program’s future.

Top basketball recruit will watch Cy-Hawk game

Florida Rebels Cayden Daughtry (3) dribbles as NY Rens Bridgie McMillan (12) defends during the third day of the 2026 Nike EYBL Peach Jam at Riverview Park Activities Center in North Augusta, S.C., on Thursday, July 16, 2026. The NY Rens defeated the Florida Rebels 84-83. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Daughtry has offers from some of the nation's top programs. He has 33 total, including offers from the Kentucky Wildcats, Michigan Wolverines, BYU Cougars, Florida Gators, and more. He also has five other visits scheduled, visiting Tallahassee, FL, Miami, FL, Knoxville, TN, Gainesville, FL, and Fayetteville, AR, to see those teams up close and personal.

How does this impact Iowa State, which isn't even in the running for him? A win can change lots about the recruit's mind and could potentially make his visits to other programs more intriguing without his mind set on the Hawkeyes. It's not like the Cyclones are going to get him to commit, but dragging him away from Iowa would be fantastic.

This matters a lot for Iowa State. Over the last few years, the Cyclones have taken a commanding lead as the best basketball program in the state of Iowa. They have won three games in a row and have won four of the last five as well. If that changes, things could go downhill quickly for Iowa State.

Cy-Hawk victories help entire school, not just football team

Iowa State football head coach Jimmy Rogers reacts after a touchdown against Southeast Missouri during the first quarter in the week one NCAA football at Jack Trice Stadium on Sept. 5, 2026, in Ames, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Being the top Iowa program is important. When you have top recruits locally, the best team in the state has a massive advantage. Even though the Cyclones typically recruit outside the state, locking up big-time recruits on home soil is immensely important as well.

In addition, winning a rivalry game is very important for the morale of a team and a program. Iowa State has been so successful over the last few years, and a lot of that is due to their December wins over the Hawkeyes.

Yes, all eyes are going to be on the football team this weekend in the Cy-Hawk Game, and it’s very important that they are able to get a win on the gridiron to keep the win streak going in football. But a win can mean much more than just a tally on the win sheet and bragging rights in the state; it could mean a complete change for the basketball program in the future.