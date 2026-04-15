Bryson Thompson Sets Date for Visit to Iowa State Football

The Iowa State Cyclones football team has been making steady progress on the recruiting front with players in the Class of 2027 and Class of 2028.

Head coach Jimmy Rogers knew he had some ground to make up after starting the job in December and having to put all of his focus and energy into reshaping the Class of 2026 and roster that was ravaged by decommits and players entering the transfer portal after Matt Campbell left to coach the Penn State Nittany Lions.

With this fall’s roster set, Rogers was able to turn attention elsewhere and has already begun finding success. Progress is being made with recruits, and some are already committing to the program.

One player who is locked in with Iowa State is wide receiver Bryson Thompson. The Cyclones gave him a scholarship offer on March 25, and he committed to the program on April 6, the second player in his class to do so.

Bryce Thompson sets date for official visit to Iowa State

Dec 11, 2025; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones new football coach Jimmy Rogers speaks during the Cyclones game with the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at James H. Hilton Coliseum. | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Now, he has revealed that he has set up a date for his official visit to Ames, and he cannot wait to be back on campus. He has locked in June 12-14 as the time when he will be returning.

Thompson doesn’t currently have a ranking on 247Sports, but is a three-star recruit over at Rivals. Teams from around the country have been making him offers, as he has already received 12, including several Power Conference programs.

Iowa State beat out multiple Big 12 rivals in the Texas Tech Red Raiders, TCU Horned Frogs, Oklahoma State Cowboys and Baylor Bears. Over in the SEC, the Vanderbilt Commodores and Mississippi State Bulldogs also made an offer to the Claudia Taylor Johnson High School product.

As a junior, Thompson had a big season. He caught 70 passes for 848 yards and 11 touchdowns, adding six rushing attempts and 45 yards on the ground.

Listed at 5-foot-10 and 175 pounds, he has the athleticism to make up for whatever he lacks in size and stature.

Thompson is one of four players currently committed to the Cyclones in the Class of 2027. Joining him are running back Isiaah Hansen, the first commit, offensive tackle Koen Hinzman and offensive tackle Gavin Ericson-Staton.

That group has Iowa State currently ranked No. 44 and No. 7 in the Big 12. The Cyclones are heading in the right direction with the Class of 2027, with their Class of 2026 being ranked No. 56 nationally and No. 10 in the conference.