Cash Hollingshead Discusses Fit in Iowa State Football Offense

The Iowa State Cyclones have been incredibly busy the last few days, adding players to their Class of 2027.

Several recruits who made official visits to Ames or participated in their camp have committed to head coach Jimmy Rogers. They now have 14 players committed in the Class of 2027, including a potential quarterback of the future.

The Cyclones have been connected to a ton of signal callers the last few weeks, but an unheralded player will be joining the program. Cash Hollingshead, who is currently unranked, committed days after a stellar showing during camp.

He played so well that Iowa State made him a scholarship offer on the spot, his first from a Power-4 program. Seeing how great an opportunity this was, he took full advantage, accepting basically on the spot.

Cash Hollingshead a great fit for Iowa State offense

Iowa State offensive coordinate Tyler Roehl talks to media during a media opportunity at Stark Performance center on Feb. 11, 2026, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A major reason that he committed to the program is how he believes he will fit into the scheme that offensive coordinator Tyler Roehl is going to deploy.

“They really like my athleticism, which is what they needed at that position and saw my throwing that they’d seen in May,” Hollingshead said, via Bill Seals of Cyclone Report (subscription required). “It was about the athleticism, the numbers and the times.”

The sample size wasn’t gigantic for Hollingshead as a junior, but he performed well. He completed 70-of-130 attempts for 1,009 yards with 15 touchdowns and only one interception. 99 yards rushing were added to his stat line, showcasing some of his athleticism as a runner.

Projected starting quarterback Jaylen Raynor has also spoken about how accommodating the offense is going to be for his skill set. A true dual-threat, there will be an emphasis on toughness and establishing the run game, but the quarterback is going to be key to bringing it all together.

Blessed to be committed to Iowa State University.



Grateful for my family, all my coaches and teammates, and above all, thank you to my Heavenly Father!



Can’t wait to get to work!@ISURogers3 @Coach_Roehl @CoachHeck_ @CycloneFB

#goCyclones🌪️ pic.twitter.com/U1hRS29xG3 — Cash Hollingshead (@DC_Hollingshead) June 5, 2026

Listed at 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds, Hollingshead has ideal measurables to succeed under center.

“They run a pro-style offense, and I believe that my frame and how I play football fits that. I think I can make great throws and I’m also able to get out of the pocket and maybe make some other plays happen, too.”

Coming back to Iowa State after one year on staff with the Detroit Lions in the NFL as their tight ends coach, it should be no surprise that Roehl is going to implement a pro-style offense. It takes a special kind of talent to execute that to the highest ability, and Hollingshead certainly looks to have what it takes.

He will be back on campus in Ames on June 19-21 when he makes his official visit.