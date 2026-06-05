Iowa State Football Secures Commitment From QB of the Future

There have been a lot of rumors and news swirling about who the Iowa State Cyclones were going to target as their quarterback of the future.

They were connected to DJ Hunter, a former Kentucky Wildcats commit, at one point. Ben Musser, a commit to the Appalachian State Mountaineers, is another player the Cyclones were making a run at. Brodie Campbell was another, but he is committed to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

Blake Moser is another Class of 2027 quarterback Iowa State likes, but not to play under center. He will be playing wide receiver if he commits to the Cyclones after a successful day recently at camp.

Moser could eventually be catching passes from Cash Hollingshead, the Class of 2027 quarterback the team has received a commitment from. Just two days after head coach Jimmy Rogers extended him an offer after his performance in camp, he has committed to the program.

Iowa State secures commitment from Cash Hollingshead

Iowa State quarterback coach Keith Heckendorf talks to media during a media opportunity at Stark Performance center on Feb. 11, 2026, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Iowa State was the first Power-4 offer that the Salem Hills product received, and he jumped at the opportunity.

“I had just been talking to Coach (Keith) Heckendorf and Coach (Jimmy) Rogers a little bit,” said Hollingshead, via Bill Seals of Cyclone Report (subscription required). “Coach Heck came out and watched me throw in May and also invited me out to their camp.

“I went to their camp on Tuesday and they gave me an offer. I did an unofficial visit, went through some meetings and everything. They gave me an offer and I wanted to commit. I’m super excited to work and become a Cyclone.”

In limited playing time as a junior, Hollingshead was incredibly productive for Salem Hills. He played in seven games, completing 70-of-130 pass attempts for 1,009 yards with 16 touchdowns and only one interception. 99 rushing yards were added to his stat line.

Blessed to be committed to Iowa State University.



Grateful for my family, all my coaches and teammates, and above all, thank you to my Heavenly Father!



Can’t wait to get to work!@ISURogers3 @Coach_Roehl @CoachHeck_ @CycloneFB

#goCyclones🌪️ pic.twitter.com/U1hRS29xG3 — Cash Hollingshead (@DC_Hollingshead) June 5, 2026

“I really enjoyed my time there and I can’t wait to get back,” he said. “The coaching staff’s amazing and I just can’t wait to learn from Coach Heckendorf. I thought that how their facility is made and how it’s run is super-efficient. I think everything’s close together and it makes a lot of sense to get better. I really do think they’ll have a good squad this year and that they’ll be good.”

Hollingshead will be back in Ames on June 19-21. He will be making his official visit that weekend, continuing to learn more about and acclimate himself to his future home once he begins his collegiate career.

It will be interesting to see if quarterbacks coach Keith Heckendorf and Rogers target any more quarterbacks in the Class of 2027. There are currently four quarterbacks on the roster, with Jaylen Raynor, the presumed starter, being the only one who doesn’t have eligibility beyond the 2026 season.

Zane Flores, Connor Moberly and incoming freshman Hudson Kurland make up the depth chart behind Raynor.