Class of 2027 Edge Sets Official Visit Date With Iowa State Cyclones

The Iowa State Cyclones are working overtime when it comes to recruiting players in the Class of 2027.

New head coach Jimmy Rogers had to make sure things were in order for the 2026 roster before turning attention to the next recruiting class after more than 50 players entered the transfer portal following the coaching change.

With their roster for this fall now set, focus is fully on the Class of 2027 and the future of the program. After landing their first recruit, running back Isaiah Hansen, the coaching staff is setting up for visits to add to the class.

One player who recently announced a date for his official visit to Ames is EDGE defender Caleb Jordan. The Basha High School product from Chandler, Arizona, is set to visit Iowa State the weekend of May 28-30.

Offer, visit set for Caleb Jordan from Iowa State

Iowa State defensive line coach Jalon Bibbs talks to media during the football defensive coaches media opportunity at the university’s Stark Performance Center on Feb. 13, 2026, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Strong relationships have already been built with members of the coaching staff, including defensive line coach Jalon Bibbs.

“I knew Coach (Jalon) Bibbs when he was at Washington State, so the relationship was already there,” said the high school junior, via Bill Seals of Cyclone Report (subscription required). “When he went to Iowa State, I knew he was going to keep an eye on me all the way from when he offered me during the season to when he moved, all the way to a few weeks ago when they offered me.”

Along with Bibbs, he also knows assistant defensive line coach Preston Gordon.

“Plus, the assistant d-line coach (Preston Gordon) has been friends with my brother-in-law since high school, so I have good relationships with both of the line coaches at Iowa State.”

As shared by Seals, he recorded 48 total tackles, 21.5 of which were for a loss. 11.5 sacks were tallied along with 24 quarterback hurries, showcasing the versatility and production Jordan is capable of providing in the trenches.

Receiving an offer from the Cyclones last month increased the interest from Jordan, who produced at an incredibly high level during his junior season.

“I was very happy getting one from Iowa State, since obviously it’s in the Big 12, so it’s a big deal to me. I would love to have a chance to compete in an environment like Iowa State. I’m very proud of the work I’ve been doing paying off and getting an offer like this. And Coach Bibbs is a great guy, too. I love the way he coaches. I love the attitude he brings to coaching his guys.”

As things currently stand, Iowa State is viewed as the favorite to eventually secure a commitment from Jordan. They are given a 66.0% chance on the Rivals prediction, with the Kansas State Wildcats being a distant second with 20.5%.

Along with the Wildcats, Jordan has scheduled visits with the Washington State Cougars and the UNLV Rebels. The Colorado State Rams are another program he is considering as well.