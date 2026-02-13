Isaiah Hansen Reveals When Visit to Iowa State Cyclones Could Happen

The recruiting board for the Iowa State Cyclones and their targets in the Class of 2027 are beginning to come into focus.

New head coach Jimmy Rogers and his staff have been hard at work getting things situated for the future after a hectic few weeks focused on restocking the roster for the 2026 season. With that virtually completed, focus is shifting.

One of the players whom the Cyclones are showing interest in again is running back Isaiah Hansen. Originally offered by the previous regime led by Matt Campbell, Rogers and his staff have recently gotten back in contact with the Newton High School product.

He also revealed that a visit is in the works for the near future. It would be his first trip to Ames, and it could be coming sometime in the next month.

Isaiah Hansen working on spring visit to Iowa State

Newton's Isaiah Hansen (2) runs for a touchdown around Gilbert's safety Alden Short (5) during first quarter at Tigers Stadium on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, in Gilbert, Iowa | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I have received both junior day and spring practice invites, so I’m looking forward to meeting all the new coaching staff,” Hansen said, via Bill Seals of Cyclone Report (subscription required).

It should come as little surprise that the new coaching staff is re-engaging with some of the players that the previous coaching staff either made offers to or received commitments from. Offensive lineman Will Slagle and wide receiver Landon Blum are two others back on the Iowa State radar under Rogers.

A big draw for the offensive players being recruited is offensive coordinator Tyler Roehl. He not only has experience working for the Cyclones, but also spent one season in the NFL with the Detroit Lions.

He saw firsthand what it takes for players to reach that level and will now have a hand in helping them attain their goals. It is one of the things Hansen came away most impressed by with Roehl.

“I think Coach Rogers is a great guy & someone that people can trust to lead them to victory. Coach Johnson is great. He has a lot of energy & is cool to be around.” 2027 RB @isaiah_hansen2 talks #IowaState’s renewed interest.



➡️ https://t.co/o2pv4MNo4e#Cyclones pic.twitter.com/FuVezRELiF — Bill Seals (@williamseals) February 12, 2026

“Coach (Tyler) Roehl, the new offensive coordinator, has also called me and talked about how he has watched my film a bunch of times and really loves it,” the Newton High School product said. “He told me he knows what it takes to make it to the NFL and has been around the top running backs in the league.

“He’s really looking forward to seeing what I can become. Just about every person I’ve talked to from the new staff has a positive attitude and all good things to say about me.”

In 2025, Roehl got to see former Cyclones star David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs work in tandem in the backfield. They are arguably the most productive running back duos in the NFL, and that kind of experience can appeal to high school recruits.

It certainly did with Hansen, who has enjoyed his interactions with Iowa State coaches thus far. Currently, the only program that has made an offer to the high school junior, this is a great time to build that relationship and get a leg up on the competition.

