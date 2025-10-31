Iowa State Has One of Best 2026 Recruiting Classes After Landing Jackson Kiss
The Iowa State Cyclones have turned into perennial Big 12 contenders under head coach T.J. Otzelberger. He has led them to the NCAA Tournament in all four seasons he has been at the helm, and they are well-positioned to do it a fifth time.
The Cyclones are ranked No. 16 heading into the season and might be underestimated. There is a lot of production to replace with Curtis Jones, Keshon Gilbert, Dishon Jackson and Brandton Chatfield no longer with the team, but an excellent job was done to replace them.
Part of the reason why Iowa State has turned into an annual NCAA Tournament team is because of the job Otzelberger and his staff have done on the recruiting front.
This year, they have added two dynamic freshmen, Killyan Toure and Jamarion Batemon, who look like they will be contributors right away. Dominykas Pleta could also factor into the mix at center.
On the transfer portal, they addressed their frontcourt needs with Blake Buchanan from the Virginia Cavaliers and Eric Mulder from Purdue Fort Wayne. WAC Player of the Year Dominick Nelson will help fill the scoring void as a Gilbert replacement.
Iowa State Class of 2026 moving up the ranks
A reason that Otzelberger has been able to sustain success in Ames has been not only his ability to consistently recruit talent, but also to find the right fits for their scheme.
Teams are rebuilding every year through the transfer portal, but the Cyclones have some key multi-year players on the roster. Retaining talent is important, and Iowa State has another incredible freshman class on the way that is ranked No. 15 in the country.
Earlier this week, it was revealed that four-star big man Jackson Kiss has committed to the Cyclones. The Utah Prep star has shades of Joshua Jefferson to his game and has a lot of people excited about the future at Iowa State.
His addition to the Class of 2026 has vaulted the Cyclones into the top 20. Kiss is the second four-star player, along with Christian Wiggins, who is the No. 2-ranked player in Minnesota. A talented wing, he is the No. 17-ranked shooting guard in the class.
Also set to join Iowa State for the 2026-27 campaign is three-star, Yusef Gray Jr. He is the No. 1-ranked player in Wisconsin and ranked inside the top 200 nationally while being the No. 23-ranked point guard, per 247Sports.
That is a lot of talent for Otzelberger to add to the roster before even having to hit the transfer portal. If things go well with the current class of freshmen, the Cyclones are going to be a handful on the court for years to come.