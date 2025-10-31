Iowa State Has One of Best 2026 Recruiting Classes After Landing Jackson Kiss

ISU ‘26 Recruiting Class



Christian Wiggins: 4⭐️ - #2 ranked player in MN



Jackson Kiss: 4⭐️ - #5 ranked player in UT



Yusef Gray Jr: 3⭐️ - #1 ranked player in WI



TJ Otzelberger and staff now have the #15 ranked class in the country.



