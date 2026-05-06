Iowa State Commit Joe Vinyard Reveals Why He Shut Down Recruitment

The Iowa State Cyclones have been riding a lot of positive momentum on the recruiting trail in recent weeks.

The latest prospect to commit to the football program is tight end Joe Vinyard. A three-star in-state player from Waukee Northwest High School, he announced his commitment to the Cyclones on May 2.

It was a process that unfolded rapidly, with offensive coordinator Tyler Roehl and tight ends coach Seth Hestness visiting his school. During that trip, an in-home visit was done to lock down a commitment after he was at Jack Trice Stadium for the spring showcase scrimmage.

Less than a month ago, Iowa State extended a scholarship offer to Vinyard. Everything came together so fast, but he is sure the Cyclones are the right team for him and didn’t want to miss the opportunity to commit to a program he liked so much.

Joe Vinyard knew Iowa State was right place for him

Nov 8, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; The Iowa State Cyclones mascot poses for a photo during the game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

“There’s also other kids I’ve been close with that are committing to Iowa State,” Vinyard said, via Bill Seals of Cyclone Report (subscription required). “I think I could have gotten 20 more offers. I don’t know how my recruitment would have gone. I’m sure there would have been more opportunities, but I didn’t want to wait it out.”

More offers almost certainly would have come Vinyard’s way. He was productive as a junior, catching 40 passes for 464 yards and three touchdowns. Waukee Northwest went 10-2 and made the Class 5A state semifinals.

That is a lot of positive momentum heading into his senior year, and another Power Conference offer had just come his way. The Baylor Bears entered the mix, but playing the waiting game wasn’t something Vinyard was interested in doing.

Ames was where he wanted to be.

“I knew that when the time was right, I wanted to be a Cyclone. I couldn’t be more excited to say that. It’s just the beginning. I know there’s a lot more work to put in, I’m excited to get to work and I know it’s going to be a great opportunity for me,” the three-star tight end added.

While the relationship Vinyard built with the coaching staff certainly helped, Iowa State had other advantages, such as location. Attending college less than an hour away from home was a major selling point.

His family and friends are going to be able to watch him play regularly when his collegiate career begins next year. That, combined with the impression the coaches made, was always going to be tough for other programs to beat.