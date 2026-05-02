Iowa State Football Locks in Commitment With 3-Star In-State TE

The Iowa State Cyclones football team knew they had work to do with the Class of 2027, and they are more than making up for lost time.

New head coach Jimmy Rogers had to focus his energy on restocking the roster for 2026 after more than 50 players entered the transfer portal. Once that got situated, focus could be placed entirely on high school recruiting for the Class of 2027.

Now, the Cyclones are off and running, going on a hot streak when it comes to commitments. The latest is Joe Vinyard, an in-state tight end who committed to the program following a visit from two coaches a few days ago.

Offensive coordinator Tyler Roehl and tight ends coach Seth Hestness made the trip and were able to convince Vinyard that Iowa State was the perfect place for him to play collegiately.

Joe Vinyard commits to Iowa State

Jul 14, 2022; Arlington, TX, USA; A view of the Iowa State Cyclones helmet logo during the Big 12 Media Day at AT&T Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

“Coach (Tyler) Roehl and Coach (Seth) Hestness came to watch me work out on Thursday and it was great spending a lot of time with them. Coach Hestness did a home visit as well that night which was awesome. It was great to see him and talk with him the whole time,” said Vinyard, via Bill Seals of Cyclone Report (subscription required).

Things came together rapidly. When Vinyard made a visit to Ames about a month ago, he was extended a scholarship. They ramped up their interest in him, and everything else fell into place over the last few weeks.

A three-star player from Waukee Northwest High School, it is encouraging to see the Cyclones coaching staff capitalize on landing another solid recruit. That only helped push them over the edge, along with other advantages, such as being close to home.

“One big thing is being so close to my family,” Vinyard said. “And being an in-state kid, a lot of my friends are going to Iowa State. I will be so close to everyone that’s helped me along the way. It’s really just so awesome. It’s a great feeling.”

Becoming a Cyclone means Vinyard will be less than an hour away from home. Having the opportunity to regularly play in front of family and friends is special, something that not everyone is fortunate enough to experience.

That, along with the influence of the coaching staff, led to him committing despite interest starting to pick up. In recent days, he picked up another Power Conference offer from Iowa State’s Big 12 rivals, the Baylor Bears.

As a junior, Vineyard caught 40 passes for 464 yards and three touchdowns. That helped contribute to his team going 10-2 last season, reaching the Class 5A state semifinal in the playoffs.