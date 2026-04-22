Iowa State Continues Positive Momentum Landing 3-Star Linebacker

The Iowa State Cyclones football staff has been very busy the last few weeks, with first-year head coach Jimmy Rogers hosting his first set of spring practices.

It has been a great opportunity for him to set the tone on how the program will operate after Matt Campbell was at the helm for 10 years. The spring practices have also proven to be a great tool for recruiting.

Rogers and his staff have been doing a great job of making potential recruits feel welcomed in Ames, showing them what their future could look like. It has worked, with several prospects committing to the program after making visits.

The most recent player to do that is linebacker Keaton Wollan. A three-star rated player, he committed to the Cyclones on April 21 after making visits to the Wisconsin Badgers and Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Iowa State secures commitment from Keaton Wollan

Iowa State football head coach Jimmy Rogers talks to media during NFL football pro-day at Bergstrom Football Complex on March 24, 2026, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wollan has only been to Ames for a visit during spring practice, but liked what he saw so much that he decided to commit more than a month ahead of when his official visit is set for May 28.

Listed at 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds, Wollan has been a talented two-way player with Amery High School in Amery, Wisconsin. As shared by Cyclone Fanatic on X, he recorded more than 1,000 total all-purpose yards with 10 touchdowns offensively.

On defense, he recorded 125 tackles, nine tackles for loss and three interceptions during his junior year. He certainly has the look of someone who can be an impact performer for Iowa State, especially with the track record that Rogers and defensive coordinator Jesse Bobbit have with developing players at the position.

Iowa State earns a commitment from 2027 3-star linebacker Keaton Wollan (@keaton22wollan).



The 6-foot-3, 205 pound prospect tallied 1,000+ all-purpose yards, 10 touchdowns, 125 tackles, 9 TFLs, and 3 INT.



Wollan held offers from Texas Tech and North Dakota State. https://t.co/oiBBh57dHz — Cyclone Fanatic (@cyclonefanatic) April 21, 2026

This is major news for the Cyclones because Wollan is the first defensive player to commit to the Cyclones under Rogers in the Class of 2027. Overall, he is the sixth player following running back Isaiah Hansen, wide receiver Bryson Thompson and three offensive linemen: Gavin Ericson-Staton, Koen Hinzman and Will Slagle.

Wollan’s commitment keeps up the positive momentum that has been building over the last few weeks. After a slow start with so much focus being on the roster for 2026, Rogers and his staff are starting to really get going on the high school recruiting front.

Over at 247Sports, the Cyclones are now No. 37 in the country in the Class of 2027 rankings. At Rivals, they are No. 38 and No. 3 in the Big 12, showing massive improvements over where they were ranked for the Class of 2026.