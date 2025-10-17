Iowa State Cyclones

Iowa State Cyclones Now Facing Big 12 Competition for Recruit Jacques Felix

The Iowa State Cyclones were the first Power Conference team to offer Jacques Felix. Now, he is receiving interest from another Big 12 school.

Last week was a tough one for the Iowa State Cyclones on the recruiting front. Days after four-star wide receiver Milan Parris announced he was decommitting from the program, three-star defensive lineman Brysen Wessell made the same decision while simultaneously committing to the Missouri Tigers.

Those are two blows to the Class of 2026 for the Cyclones. But, it felt like they knew both decisions could be on the horizon with other moves that were made.

They have shown interest in two other wide receivers: Maurice Purfiy II, a recent Washington State Cougars decommit and Joshua Smith, who is currently committed to the Bowling Green Falcons.

Along the defensive line, they have been attempting to flip three-star recruit Arthur Scott from the Wisconsin Badgers. They also became the first Power Conference school to make an offer to Jacques Felix.

Iowa State facing competition from Kansas State for Jacques Felix

Currently unranked by 247Sports, Felix is starting to garner more attention from programs around the country. Iowa State was already his 10th scholarship, and they are facing more competition.

As shared by Greg Smith of Rivals, one of the Cyclones’ Big 12 rivals is making a push for the Cardinal Ritter College Prep product. The Kansas State Wildcats are now in the mix.

The Cyclones and Wildcats added another chapter to their rivalry in Week 0 of the 2025 season. They went overseas to face off, playing in Ireland. Iowa State came away with the victory, 24-21. Things haven’t gone too well for Kansas State since, as they are 3-4 on the year, with Iowa State at 5-2.

Battling it out for Felix on the recruiting trail is the next head-to-head that the schools will be involved in. The Wildcats aren’t the only rival that is pursuing the St. Louis product, with the Iowa State Hawkeyes also reportedly being in the mix, but not yet making an offer.

Listed at 6-foot-4 and 280 pounds, Felix is a space eater who can make his presence felt in the run game. He can help on the interior of the defensive line, which is where the Cyclones need some help against the run and getting after the quarterback.

Iowa State could still have a leg up on the competition because they are already in the process of bringing Jacques in for an official visit. Some details were still being worked out, but he is expected to be in Ames for their game against the Arizona State Sun Devils on Nov. 1.

