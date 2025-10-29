Former Iowa State Cyclones Recruit Milan Parris Reveals His New School
The Iowa State Cyclones' 2026 recruiting class took a major hit recently when four-star wide receiver Milan Parris opted to de-commit from the school. He reopened his recruitment following several Power Conference schools showing interest in him.
From Sept. 2 through Oct. 1, he received seven offers from some powerhouse programs. The Illinois Fighting Illini, Miami (FL) Hurricanes, Auburn Tigers, Oklahoma Sooners, Kansas State Wildcats, Nebraska Cornhuskers and Oregon Ducks all gave him scholarship offers.
A visit was made to Oklahoma on Oct. 4, and he decommitted from Iowa State three days later. Visits were also made to Oregon and Miami, and one was set up for Auburn for Nov. 29.
Alas, the Tigers likely won’t be getting to host Parris for a visit that weekend any longer. That is because he has announced his commitment to the Hurricanes.
He announced the decision on X, thanking all of the schools that showed an interest in him, along with those closest to him, such as his family and teammates.
“I want to thank every single school that showed love throughout the 4 years of Highschool and most importantly to my family, teammates and Walsh Jesuit staff for helping me grow in to the man I am today. #GoCanes,” Parris wrote.
A three-star recruit when he originally committed to the Cyclones, he saw his ranking improve throughout 2025. It got to the point where Parris would have been the third-highest recruit in Iowa State history had he stuck with the program.
Alas, it wasn’t meant to be. He will now be heading to a loaded wide receiver room in Miami as their fourth four-star wide receiver in the Class of 2026. Parris joins Somourian Wingo, Vance Spafford and Tyran Evans.
The Walsh Jesuit product is a multi-sport athlete, also playing basketball. Listed at 6-foot-5.5 and 205 pounds, he has the combination of size and athleticism to dominate on the perimeter with a legitimate chance of making the NFL.
"They separated themselves with the consistent love they showed me on a daily basis," said Parris, via Tom Loy of 247Sports (subscription required). "Coach Kevin Beard, the receivers coach, and [receiver recruiting assistant] coach Kwincy Hall, they were always on me and played a big role in my daily life, whether that be conversations about life, reviewing film, and just showing love and interest in every way."
Iowa State will now continue looking for help at the wide receiver position. Replacing a player of Parris’s caliber will be no easy task, but Matt Campbell and his staff have a history of developing pass catchers.
In the 2025 NFL Draft, they had two receivers, Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel, selected in the second and third rounds, respectively, by the Houston Texans. Xavier Hutchinson was also selected by the Texans a few years ago and Allen Lazard also went from the Cyclones to the NFL to carve out a successful career.