Iowa State Cyclones Emerging in Pursuit of Michigan State Spartans Four-Star Commit
The Iowa State Cyclones Class of 2026 took a major hit when it was announced that head coach Matt Campbell was leaving the football program. He accepted the head coaching job with the Penn State Nittany Lions less than two weeks ago, setting off a whirlwind of changes.
Iowa State moved fast to replace him, hiring Jimmy Rogers from the Washington State Cougars. It was a costly move monetarily because the buyout for him was more than Penn State paid for Campbell. Also, the coaching change led to players voting not to participate in a bowl game, which resulted in a heavy fine from the Big 12.
Adding insult to injury was the number of players who were being released from their letters of intent. A 22-player class was down to 10 when linebacker Keian Keiser announced he was decommitting and reopening his recruitment.
However, hours later, Rogers and the Cyclones finally got back on the board. Three-star ATH Malcolm Watkins flipped his commitment from Washington State to Iowa State, becoming the first recruit landed by the new regime.
Iowa State emerging for four-star wide receiver Samson Gash
Cyclones fans are certainly hoping that Watkins is the first of many new faces who will be coming to Ames in 2026. Another name to keep an eye on in that regard is Samson Gash.
A four-star wide receiver from Catholic Central, hailing from Novi, Michigan, he is currently committed to the Michigan State Spartans. But that could be wavering based on a new report from Steve Wiltfong of Rivals.
As shared on X, formerly Twitter, the Cyclones are one of three programs that have emerged in the race for Gash. The Nittany Lions and Georgia Bulldogs are the others.
Penn State is one of 20 schools that made him an offer originally. Plenty of Power Conference schools were vying for his commitment, which currently resides with Michigan State. It will be interesting to see if the Spartans can hold off the late push from other programs.
Iowa State wasn’t one of the 20 offers presented to him originally, but they are now throwing their hat into the ring and emerging as a threat. Landing a player of his caliber would certainly be a boon for a program that has seen so many talented players depart since the coaching change.
Iowa State needs wide receiver help
Wide receiver has been hit especially hard with Karon Brookins and Zay Robinson both entering the transfer portal. Amarion Jackson and Kash Brock were both released from their signings.
Allen Trieu of 247Sports compared Gash to former Michigan Wolverines star Roman Wilson, who was a third-round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Along with his success on the gridiron, Gash was a standout performer on the track as a sprinter. He was the Michigan Division 1 State Champion as a junior with a wind-legal 10.41-second dash. A third-place finish was earned in the 200-meter dash with a 21.36 while wearing spikes.
The son of Sam Gash, a former NFL player and standout fullback with the Nittany Lions, Penn State could certainly have a leg up in this pursuit.
