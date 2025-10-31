Iowa State Cyclones Having In-State Tight End Recruit for Visit Against Arizona State
The Iowa State Cyclones have watched their season spiral out of control over the last few weeks. After starting the campaign 5-0, they have lost three games in a row, effectively eliminating them from Big 12 championship contention.
While they may not have a title to play for this year, there is still plenty at stake. The Cyclones can reach the 10-win plateau for only the second time in program history and second year in a row if they win out.
For that to happen, they need to snap their losing streak, which could happen this weekend against the Arizona State Sun Devils. In a rematch of last season’s Big 12 championship, the teams look a lot different on the field.
Iowa State looks like it will catch a massive break. Arizona State is expected to be without star quarterback Sam Leavitt and wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, leaving huge voids in their offensive attack.
The Cyclones can use all the breaks they can get, and those are two big ones. It will certainly give them an edge and a clearer path to victory, which will be important with some recruiting targets in attendance.
Iowa State hosting Luke Brewer for visit against Arizona State
One player who will be at Ames on Saturday afternoon is Class of 2026 tight end Luke Brewer. A Norwalk, Iowa, native, he is making his final official visit of the year to watch Iowa State take on the Sun Devils.
Originally a member of the Class of 2027, there is a lot to like about Brewer as a prospect. Measured at 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds, he has incredible strength and plays with the kind of physicality coaches want to see from tight ends.
He gets the job done as a blocker, but should not be overlooked as a playmaker in the passing game. A smooth route runner for a player of his stature, Brewer is one of the top players at his position in the country.
After not signing a tight end in the Class of 2025, it makes sense why the Cyclones are upping their pursuit of Brewer. They have already added Drake DeBaun, but based on the team’s offense this year, it is clear they need multiple tight ends to function at the highest level.
Iowa State pursued other players, such as Ian Premer, Kevin Sullivan, Isaac Jensen and Evan Jacobsen, but they all decided to commit to other schools.
Iowa State looks to be neck-and-neck with its in-state rivals, the Iowa Hawkeyes, to land Brewer. That is what makes this weekend so important, giving the Cyclones a chance to get a leg up on the competition.