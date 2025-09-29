Iowa State Cyclones Made Offer to Recent Oklahoma State Cowboys Quarterback De-Commit
This past weekend was a very busy one for the Iowa State Cyclones. Not only did they dominate against the Arizona Wildcats, but the coaching staff was busy hitting the recruiting trail as well.
There was no rest for the weary. Not even 24 hours after winning their fifth game of the season, head coach Matt Campbell was making offers to recruits. Iowa State became the first school to make an offer to EDGE defender Myles Smith in the Class of 2027.
He wasn’t the only prospect to receive an offer from the Cyclones. Class of 2026 quarterback Kase Evans revealed on his X account that Iowa State gave him an offer as well on Sunday evening.
Iowa State makes official offer to Kase Evans
The Lexington High School product had been committed to the Cyclones’ Big 12 rivals, the Oklahoma State Cowboys. But he reopened his recruitment following the firing of head coach Mike Gundy.
Campbell and his staff wasted no time in stepping up their pursuit of the three-star quarterback. Just days after hitting the market again, Evans announced on his X account that he was taking an official visit to Ames. He was on campus this weekend for Iowa State’s dismantling of the Wildcats before receiving an offer on Sunday evening.
A multi-sport athlete, Evans also competes in track and field for Lexington High School. He also has an excellent pedigree.
His father, Chandler Evans, was a quarterback for the Houston Cougars in the early 1990s. His sister, Kynleigh Evans, is a softball player at Houston Christian. Their grandfather, Bob Evans, played for the Texas A&M Aggies in the early 1960s and played for the Houston Oilers in the AFL in 1965.
Currently, the Cyclones are the only Four Power Conference team that has made an offer to Evans. He has received 10 in total, which includes Oklahoma State. One of Iowa State’s opponents this season, the Arkansas State Red Wolves, is among the programs that have offered him.
According to 247Sports Composite rankings, he is the No. 61-ranked quarterback in his class. In Texas, he is ranked No. 154 and nationally he is ranked No. 1,104.
With Rocco Becht playing out his junior year, it makes sense for Campbell to begin looking toward the future. Bringing in a player of Evans’s caliber would make a ton of sense for the program.
As long as Becht doesn’t declare for the 2026 NFL Draft, he would have a chance to sit, develop and learn from one of the best quarterbacks currently in college football for a year before challenging for the starting job himself in 2027.