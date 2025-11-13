Iowa State Cyclones Make Men's Basketball Recruit's Commitment Official With Signing
This week has been a very busy, but highly successful one for the Iowa State Cyclones men’s basketball team.
On the hardwood, they faced their first real test of the season against the Mississippi State Bulldogs out of the SEC. It was a neutral-site game at the Sanford Pentagon, and the Cyclones aced it.
They dominated pretty much from the start, riding a swarming defensive effort to a 96-80 victory. Off the court, just hours before they tipped off in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, it was revealed that their Class of 2026 received another commitment from international prospect Dorian Rinaldo-Komlan.
He is the fourth member of the 2026 Class, which ranks inside the top 20 and could move even further up once recruiting networks get a look at Rinaldo-Komlan. He isn’t currently ranked, but that could change with him playing at a high level for Spire Academy.
Another positive development off the court on the recruiting trail has been players making their commitments to the Cyclones official. Guard Yusef Gray Jr. signed with the school, and now Jackson Kiss has made it official as well.
Jackson Kiss officially signs with Iowa State
As shared by Alec Busse of Cyclone Alert, part of the 247Sports Network, he signed a financial aid agreement to play for Iowa State to begin his collegiate career.
A top 100 recruit, he is the highest-ranked player in the Class of 2026 for the program, making it two cycles in a row that they have landed a player in the top 100. In the Class of 2025, it was guard Jamarion Batemon from Wisconsin.
"I had talks with my family and supporting staff and felt it was the best option for me," Kiss said. "Also, coach T.J. is an amazing coach who I feel will develop my game the best and give me an opportunity."
Kiss only started playing basketball four years ago, which is part of why he is such a tantalizing prospect. He managed to break into the top 100 in such a short period of time; imagine what he can do once he gets more basketball experience under his belt?
A native of New Zealand, he is playing his high school ball with Utah Prep and originally announced his commitment to the Cyclones on Oct. 29. There is immense potential, already possessing great strength, athleticism and mobility for a player his size while developing his skill set.
Listed at 6-foot-8 and 230 pounds, he has already drawn comparisons to current star forward Joshua Jefferson. If Kiss gets anywhere near that level of being an impactful performer, Iowa State’s men’s basketball team is in good hands for years to come.