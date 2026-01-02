Iowa State Cyclones Make Offer to Ferris State Transfer Offensive Lineman

The Iowa State Cyclones are wasting no time looking to make moves on the transfer portal. With nearly 50 players from their roster opting to leave the football program after Matt Campbell left for the Penn State Nittany Lions, new head coach Jimmy Rogers has a ton of work to do restocking the talent on the team.

There have been major losses in every positional group. The Cyclones look like they will be retaining fewer than 30 players from last season’s roster when accounting for anyone in the transfer portal or who declared for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Just as Campbell has players following him to Penn State from the Class of 2026 and likely in the transfer portal, Rogers should benefit the same way with players from the Washington State Cougars.

With the transfer portal officially open on Jan. 2, there is going to be a lot of player movement around the country. Iowa State is looking to get out ahead of it, putting some focus early on in the trenches.

Iowa State makes offer to Dayne Arnett of Ferris State

They have already made an offer to Dayne Arnett. He shared the news on his X account, announcing that the Cyclones offered him. With one year of eligibility remaining, he will be highly sought after on the transfer portal.

A member of Division II Ferris State, he had a successful 2025 campaign. Arnett was selected for the first-team All-Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, appearing in 11 games for the Bulldogs.

A powerhouse at that level, Ferris State has been mentioned a lot recently because of the success one of its former players is having on the biggest stage in college football. Quarterback Trinidad Chambills of the Ole Miss Rebels played for the Bulldogs in 2024. He helped his team defeat the Georgia Bulldogs to advance to the semifinals of the College Football Playoff.

Bringing in a player of Arnett’s caliber would be a great addition for the Cyclones. They have been hit hard by departures along the offensive line with multiple starters, left tackle James Neal III, right tackle Tyler Miller and center Jim Bonifas, all exhausting eligibility.

Three-year starter Brendan Black is drawing interest in the transfer portal currently. Also transferring is Trevor Buhr, while Dylan Barrett declared for the 2026 NFL Draft, leaving Iowa State with only one upperclassman currently on the roster: Austin Barrett, the younger brother of Dylan.

Arnett is the second Division II product that Iowa State has made an offer to. Safety Damier Minkah of Shepard has also received an early transfer portal offer and has a visit set up as well to Ames.

