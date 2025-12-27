Iowa State Cyclones Gets Positive News With Offensive Lineman Sticking With Program

The Iowa State Cyclones have suffered a hard-to-fathom number of losses from their roster this offseason.

There have already been 32 players who have announced their intentions to enter the transfer portal when it opens on Jan. 2. Starters and depth pieces alike are going to be exploring new opportunities elsewhere following the coaching change.

Matt Campbell is now with the Penn State Nittany Lions, replaced by Jimmy Rogers. It is widely expected that several players will be following the former Cyclones head coach to Happy Valley in a few weeks.

That is what several members of the Class of 2026 have already announced they are doing. Penn State has up to seven players who originally signed to Iowa State. That number will certainly grow when players who were on the team in 2025 are allowed to join new schools.

Austin Barrett announces he is sticking with Iowa State

However, there are a few players who have decided to remain committed to the new coaching staff with the Cyclones. The most recent member of the team to announce that he is remaining in Ames is offensive lineman Austin Barrett.

He is the younger brother of Dylan Barrett, who recently declared for the 2026 NFL Draft. A three-star recruit in the Class of 2023, he originally committed to the Indiana Hoosiers, where he spent two seasons before entering the transfer portal.

He got to play with his older brother for one season and has decided against entering the portal for a second time. A redshirt sophomore, Barrett appeared in only six games for Iowa State in 2025, playing 52 snaps.

Against the South Dakota Coyotes in a blowout victory, he was on the field for 30 snaps with some of the regulars getting a rest. Seven snaps, against the Colorado Buffaloes, is the second-most snaps he played in a single game this season.

Given how many players have decided to enter the transfer portal, declare for the 2026 NFL Draft or decommit in the Class of 2026, Barrett could be in line to challenge for a prominent role in the team’s offensive line rotation next season.

The entire starting lineup from 2025 is moving on, which will open plenty of snaps and opportunities for players to seize.

Center Jim Bonifas joined the elder Barrett declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft. James Neal III is participating in the East-West Shrine Bowl and tackle Tyler Miller has exhausted his eligibility.

Brendan Black, a three-year starter for the Cyclones, is entering the transfer portal along with 31 of his other former teammates, per Cyclone Report.

