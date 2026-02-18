Iowa State Cyclones Makes Offer to Three-Star Wide Receiver in Class of 2027

The Iowa State Cyclones 2026 football roster looks pretty much set, which means the coaching staff can now shift its focus to the Class of 2027.

It has been a busy few weeks for head coach Jimmy Rogers, who had to work double-time replacing all of the players who left in the transfer portal and decommitted from the Class of 2026.

With those tasks accomplished, he can now focus on the future of the program. The Class of 2027 is the main focus, and offers have been made to prospects to start building the foundation of the program for years to come.

One of the players to most recently receive a scholarship offer from Iowa State is Laron Baker Jr. He is a three-star wide receiver who attends East St. Louis High School in East St. Louis, Illinois.

Jimmy Rogers speaks during his introductory press conference as Iowa State’s new head football coach on Dec. 8, 2025, at Iowa State University in Ames, IA. | Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A highly-regarded prospect, he is ranked No. 598 nationally by the 247Sports Composite with an 87 rating. He is ranked No. 76 amongst wide receivers in the class and is the No. 20-ranked player in his state.

Interest in Baker is incredibly high. The Cyclones are the first team to present him with an offer in 2026, but he has already received a ton, with Iowa State being offer No. 25 overall.

Three of those offers have come from Big 12 rivals: the Texas Tech Red Raiders, West Virginia Mountaineers and Kansas State Wildcats. 18 of those offers have come from Power Four programs.

This is actually the second time that Rogers has offered Baker. On Oct. 9, 2025, the Washington State Cougars extended him a scholarship offer, about two months before Rogers was hired to take over as head coach of Iowa State as the replacement for Matt Campbell, who is now with the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Baker is the 14th wide receiver to receive an offer from the Cyclones in the Class of 2027. He is the third highest-ranked of players at the position, behind four-star prospects Zion White of IMG Academy and Ty Johnson of Crean Lutheran.

His 87 rating is just ahead of Chuck Alexander Jr. from Winthrow High School. He is committed to the Louisville Cardinals, but Iowa State recently joined the mix for him.

Braylon Lane, a three-star recruit from C.E. King, was also recently offered by the new regime and is someone to keep an eye on in the recruiting cycle.

In the Class of 2026, Iowa State has received commitments from Jeffrey Roberts, Malcolm Watkins and Jamal Polite Jr.

