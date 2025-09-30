Iowa State Commit Amarion Jackson Dominating in Nebraska
The Millard South High School football team is loaded with Division I talent all across the field.
That includes Alabama commit Jett Thomalla at quarterback and Amarion Jackson, an Iowa State commit, out at wide receiver.
Jackson, who stands 6-foot-2 and weighs 185 pounds, is the No. 1 target in a high-octane offense for the Patriots.
Not only has Jackson recorded three games with at least 100 yards receiving, he has scored a touchdown in all five games this year, helping Millard South to a 4-1 record. The lone loss came via forfeit in a game they dominated, as Jackson set season-high marks with eight receptions for 154 yards and three touchdowns.
Jackson went for 109 and two scores vs. Millard West, had 103 yards and two touchdowns vs. Kearney and caught two more TD passes vs. Millard North. Last week, he had a fifth straight game with at least four receptions, finishing with 78 yards and a touchdown vs. Lincoln Southeast.
Amarion Jackson has Had Incredible Prep Career
On the year, Jackson has 25 receptions for 518 yards and 10 touchdowns, averaging almost 21 yards per catch. As a junior, Jackson helped Millard South to a state title, catching 50 passes for 778 and seven scores.
Jackson had a breakout sophomore campaign with five 100-yard games, finishing with 57 receptions for 1,086 yards and 12 scores. He also caught 31 balls for 491 yards and five touchdowns as a freshman.
According to 247Sports, Jackson is the fifth-ranked player in Nebraska and the 108th wide receiver in the country. Prior to committing to Iowa State, he held offers from Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota and Northwestern.
Millard South heads to Papillion-LaVista this Friday night.