Iowa State Cyclones Working To Set Unofficial Visit for Class of 2027 Wide Receiver

The February Signing Day was a busy one for the Iowa State Cyclones, with multiple more recruits flipping to and officially joining the program.

Iowa State successfully flipped and landed commitments from offensive tackle Benjamin Makelela, running back Gabriel Wilson and defensive lineman Jaden Weaver. Several other players signed, improving a Class of 2026 that was decimated by Matt Campbell’s departure to the Penn State Nittany Lions.

With the roster for 2026 looking pretty much set, attention is now turning to the Class of 2027 for new head coach Jimmy Rogers. He is behind the eight ball just a little bit because of how much time was spent restocking the roster following 50+ players entering the transfer portal.

He and his staff are looking to make up for lost time and have recently turned their attention to wide receiver Chris Harris Jr. Hailing from Lee’s Summit West High School in Lee’s Summit, Missouri, he recently received an offer from the Cyclones.

Iowa State working to set up visit with Chris Harris Jr.

Iowa State football coach Jimmy Rogers speaks during a timeout in the first half in the Iowa State and Iowa men’s basketball Cy-Hawk series at Hilton coliseum on Dec. 11, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now, the two sides are looking to set up an unofficial visit for the talented pass catcher. He is planning to make his way to Ames sometime this spring to get to know the coaching staff more.

“I’m excited about the offer,” Harris Jr. said, via Bill Seals of Cyclone Report (subscription required). “The only coach I’ve met so far is Coach Sherman, and he’s a great dude, so I’m excited to build our connection. I’m definitely getting down there for a spring practice, but I don’t have anything scheduled yet.”

The Lee’s Summit West product is a big-play threat. He caught 57 passes for 929 yards, averaging an impressive 17.4 yards per reception. A versatile athlete, he also carried the ball 42 times for 366 yards, scoring 15 combined touchdowns.

That versatility is something Iowa State’s wide receivers coach, Derrick Sherman, has shared, which is something they are most intrigued by.

“They liked my speed, ability to run routes and ball tracking,” Harris Jr. said. “I think I’d fit well at ISU, because Coach Sherman told me the wide receivers there are going to have to be able to line up anywhere. That’s what I like to do.”

Securing a commitment from Harris will take some work. Despite not yet having an industry ranking, the arrow is pointing up on his stock, with Power Four programs already lining up.

He has received offers from the Missouri Tigers, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Kansas State Wildcats and Cincinnati Bearcats. In addition, the Delaware State Hornets and Missouri State Bears have also made offers to him.

