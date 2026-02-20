Iowa State Edges Minnesota As First Visit for Class of 2027 Sharpshooter

One of the areas in which the Iowa State Cyclones have excelled under head coach T.J. Otzelberger has been on the recruiting trail.

The current eight-man rotation the team deploys includes only two players who were top 50 recruits in their class: Milan Momcilovic and Jamarion Batemon. Three key contributors, Joshua Jefferson, Nate Heise and Blake Buchanan, transferred into the program at points in their careers.

Otzelberger has done a great job identifying which players fit best into his system, getting the most out of them. One player who could eventually be part of the Cyclones men’s basketball team is Avery Huston.

A shooting guard in the Class of 2027, he made a visit to Hilton Coliseum for the team’s game against the No. 2-ranked Houston Cougars on Big Monday, Feb. 16. They are the first program to host the Iowa United sharpshooter, beating out the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Iowa State hosted Avery Huston for visit in Ames

Jan 21, 2025; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones mascot “Cy” watches his team play the UCF Knights during the second half at James H. Hilton Coliseum. | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

"It was amazing," Huston said, via Alec Busse of Cyclone Alert, part of the 247Sports Network (subscription required). "The thing that really stood out to me was how much they play together and really just how involved the fans are."

He got to see an incredible game between two of the best teams in the country. Trailing by 10 points with about seven minutes remaining in the contest, Iowa State finished the game on a 17-4 run for a thrilling 70-67 win.

Huston got to take the game in with some Cyclones royalty as well. Joining him in the reserved seating section were Curtis Jones and Keshon Gilbert, the team’s two leading scorers from last season, who are now in the NBA.

Also joining them was Conrad Hawley, a former walk-on who became a fan favorite during his time with the program.

Avery Huston is one of the most efficient scorers in EYBL Scholastic 🎯 The 2027 guard is averaging 14.9 PPG while shooting 40% from deep and 90% at the stripe! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/a5BZK9LVb5 — League Ready (@LeagueRDY) January 27, 2026

"They were just telling me how great of a coaching staff it is and how much the fans really embrace you," the Iowa United guard said of his conversations with the former players. So, it was great to talk to them and see how their time there was. So, it was great."

Before taking in Hilton Magic, Huston was afforded the opportunity to visit the practice facility. There, he was introduced to basketball strength and conditioning coach Pete Link, who gave him a behind-the-scenes look at how Iowa State has become a powerhouse after taking baseline measurements.

"They really focus on what you already can do and focus on the thing that you're really great at and try to keep those things in perspective," Huston said. "Not trying to add too much, but utilize what you're really good at."

It was certainly an encouraging first visit, and pressure is now on Minnesota and head coach Niko Medved to outdo them. Huston is already the second recruit the Golden Gophers and Cyclones are going head-to-head for, along with Baboucarr Ann.

