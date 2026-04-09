Iowa State Enters Mix for Class of 2028 Corner With Penn State

When Jimmy Rogers accepted the head coaching position with the Iowa State Cyclones, he knew there would be a lot of work to do in the early going.

The entire roster was virtually gutted with the coaching change. More than 50 players entered the transfer portal, leaving him with essentially a blank canvas to work with.

After getting the 2026 roster set, focus immediately turned to building the future of Iowa State football. Lagging behind the competition a little bit after not recruiting much in the winter, Rogers and his staff are working double time to play catch-up.

That has led them to jump into the fray for Class of 2028 cornerback DeNairo Girton Jr. The Cyclones have made an offer to the talented defensive back, who has already drawn considerable interest from programs around the country.

Iowa State makes offer to DeNairo Girton, chasing down Penn State

Dec 8, 2025; University Park, PA, USA; Matt Campbell answers questions from the media after being announced as the Penn State Nittany Lions new head coach during a press conference at the Beaver Stadium Press Room. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Iowa State is the 11th offer that he has received, all of which have come from Power Four programs. That includes former head coach Matt Campbell and the Penn State Nittany Lions, who are squarely in the mix for him.

Penn State is currently second in the Rivals Predictions, given a 30.9% chance of landing him. The only team ahead of them is the Maryland Terrapins with 35.3%. The Cyclones are at 3.7% currently, likely meaning they have some work to do to make up ground.

It is easy to see why interest in Girton is so high, going into only his junior year of high school. He is already a four-star recruit and profiles as a potentially elite cornerback at the next level with ideal measureables.

The Great Mills High School product is measured at 6-foot-3 and 185 pounds, giving him an ideal frame to overpower opposing receivers. At that size, he should be able to make an impact in the run game as well and be a sure tackler.

In the Rivals Industry Rankings, Girton received an 83.47 rating but four stars. He is ranked No. 292 nationally, coming in at No. 31 amongst cornerbacks and No. 7 in the state of Maryland.

Independently, Rivals has him ranked better at No. 186 nationally, No. 22 among cornerbacks and No. 5 in the state. He received an 89 rating from that service.

Making predictions on how the Iowa State roster will look in two years is difficult, given the ever-changing landscape of collegiate sports. But seven cornerbacks are currently on the roster who will have eligibility remaining when Girton would be joining the squad if he committed to the Cyclones.