Iowa State Football Battling Big 12 Rival for Class of 2027 Corner

The Iowa State Cyclones are looking to add some more talent to their Class of 2027 in the next few weeks, when visits to Ames are going to pick up.

There are a lot of players who will be taking official visits in the near future, and head coach Jimmy Rogers will do his best to sell Iowa State as the right place for them to play college football.

One of the players whom the Cyclones have recently emerged as a suitor for is cornerback Bryson Ford. The North Gwinnett Bulldogs product received an offer from Iowa State last week, and they have worked quickly to secure an official visit date, seemingly jumping ahead of a Big 12 rival in the process.

He will be in Ames on June 19-21, and has one set with Harvard next month as well. The Kansas State Wildcats are also working diligently to lock down a date for him to visit Manhattan in the near future.

Iowa State sets official visit date with Bryson Ford

Iowa State cornerbacks coach Mike Banks talks to media during the football defensive coaches media opportunity at the university’s Stark Performance Center on Feb. 13, 2026, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ford is looking forward to learning more about the new coaching staff to get a feel for how the program could look after Matt Campbell was at the helm for 10 years.

“I’m really looking forward to spending more time with the coaching staff and getting a feel for the culture around the program,” Ford said, via Bill Seals of Cyclone Report (subscription required). “I want to see how the players interact with each other, learn more about the defensive scheme, and understand how they develop DBs. I also want to check out the campus and see what life in Ames would really be like on a day-to-day basis.”

Despite not having a ranking, Ford has received 25 offers thus far. In addition to the Cyclones and Wildcats, four other Power Four programs have made him offers: the Kansas Jayhawks, BYU Cougars, Boston College Eagles and Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

This looks to be a three-horse race currently, with Rivals predictions giving Iowa State a 31.8% chance to secure a commitment from the Suwanee, Georgia, native. Kansas State is at 27.8%, and the Crimson are 23.1%.

“Iowa State is definitely one of the schools I’m excited to learn more about through the official visit process,” Ford said. “Right now, I’m focused on building relationships, taking my visits, and finding the best overall fit for me academically, athletically, and personally. I’ve been fortunate to build good relationships with several programs, so I’m still keeping an open mind as I continue through the process.”

During his junior year, he recorded 39 tackles, four of which went for a loss, four interceptions, 23 passes defended and one forced fumble.

A true playmaker in the defensive backfield, he would be a nice addition to Iowa State’s secondary in the future. Listed at 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds, he certainly has the size coaches love to see for a cornerback.